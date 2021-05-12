Sam Hoffses rallies Bridgewater-Raynham baseball in comeback win vs. Durfee

As he stepped into the box, the senior second basemen kept his thoughts simple: “Just get something in play and get some guys in and get us a win.”

The visiting Trojans were trailing Durfee, 4-3, and down to their final three outs, but had loaded the bases for Hoffses.

As he strode to the plate in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday, Bridgewater-Raynham’s Sam Hoffses found himself in the type of situation every young ballplayer dreams about while playing in their backyard.

He did precisely that, ripping a triple to the fence in left-center that cleared the bases, helping the Trojans rally for six runs in the final frame of a 9-4 victory.

Advertisement

“The last inning was fantastic,” said B-R coach John Kearney, whose team is now 3-1 and 2-0 in the Southeast Conference. “That was a huge hit by Sammy. That was fantastic. It was a good come-from-behind win, especially in the league like this.”

While Hoffses delivered the key hit at the plate, junior Jack Costa kept his team in the game during his first varsity pitching appearance. Supplanting starting pitcher Austin Hartsell, Costa threw five shutout innings in relief, allowing just three hits.

“He came in and did a great job,” Kearney said. “He and Sammy Hoffses were the stars of the game, no question.”

Making his first start of the season, Durfee ace Josh Perez didn’t give up an earned run in a six-inning no decision. He surrendered just three hits and struck out six, but allowed five walks and hit three batters.

“He has a lot of movement on his fastball,” said first-year Durfee coach Mike Morgan, whose team fell to 1-1. “Sometimes he has to throw to the middle of the plate so it’s not running off. Today, he got swings and misses on his curveball/slider pitch, which is encouraging. He had been really leaving that up as of late, so to keep that down and get swings and misses was good.”

Advertisement

Billerica 6, Methuen 5 — Freshman Gus O’Gara scored the winning from third off an error to lead Billerica (2-1) in eight innings. The Indians were down by a run entering the bottom of the inning, freshman James Tucker sparked the rally with a double and scored a run to tie the game. Junior Dan Passerini picked up the win on the mound, and scattered four hits across three innings of relief.

Bishop Feehan 7, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Senior Mike Hutchins had two hits at the plate for the No. 19 Shamrocks (4-0). On the mound, he pitched five shutout innings with eight strikeouts and two hits against. Seniors Justin Neidel and Tyler Ahmed added two hits each.

Bishop Fenwick 1, Arlington Catholic 0 — Chrisian Loescher tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and Chris Faraca plated the lone run with a sacrifice fly as the Crusaders (2-2) legged out the Catholic Central win.

Cohasset 7, Abington 1 — David McSweeney pitched a six-inning one-hitter for the Skippers (2-1) with 13 strikeouts, extending his scoreless streak to 13 innings. Sophomore Luc Nivaud powered the offense in the South Shore Tobin game, batting 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two stolen bases, and a walk.

Duxbury 4, Hingham 3 — Chris Walsh tossed six perfect innings before Hingham rattled off three hits in the seventh inning. Walsh drove in Will Gallagher with a walk-off single for the Dragons (1-2).

Advertisement

Hanover 5, Scituate 0 — Senior captain Ryan Pelish fired a 79-pitch, three-hit shutout, fanning five in the Patriot League win for the host Hawks (2-1). Senior captain Brendan Poirier (3 hits, RBI) and junior Wes Bryan (2 hits, 2 RBIs) paced the offense.

King Philip 7, Mansfield 4 — Conor Cooke (3 RBI) and Tommy Martarano (2 RBI) each had big contributions offensively as the host Warriors (1-2) picked up their first Hockomock League win of the season.

Medfield 5, Ashland 0 — Junior righthander Brett Nickerson scattered three hits across six shutout innings with four strikeouts to lead the Warriors (3-1).

Milton 6, Braintree 4 — Junior pitcher Charlie Walker improved to 2-0 on the season for the No. 13 Wildcats (4-0), with no earned runs over six innings, three hits against, eight strikeouts, and four walks against No. 9 Braintree (3-1).

Junior Marcus Ollivierre went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs for Milton in the Bay State Conference win.

North Attleborough 5, Oliver Ames 1 — Dennis Colleran pitched a complete game giving up only one hit, and Derek Maceda had three hits including a triple to help earn the Red Rocketeers (2-1) the Hockomock League victory.

North Quincy 7, Pembroke 2 — Liam Hines (3 hits) ripped a double and a triple, knocked in two runs, scored twice, and stole a base to power the Red Raiders to the Patriot League win.

Scott Ritz (2 hits), Alex Montero (2 RBIs), and Johnny Lynch (double, RBI sacrifice fly) supplied key hits and Kyle DeBoer fired 5⅓ strong innings, yielding no earned runs while striking out three for his first varsity win.

Advertisement

Norwood 6, Hopkinton 5 — Sean Dittmeier led the Mustangs (2-0) with a walk-off hit.

Plymouth South 18, Quincy 1 — Senior pitcher Adam Maher fired a one-hitter over five innings with 10 strikeouts to lead the Panthers (3-0). At the plate, he went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Junior Matt Cassidy went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Brycen Tetler went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Patriot Fisher League contest.

Saint Joseph Prep 1, Archbishop Williams 0 — James Stanislaski pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout for St. Joseph Prep in the Catholic Central win. Sean McLaughlin hit an RBI triple to drive in RJ Kavey for the winning run.

Waltham 14, Acton-Boxborough 11 — Dan Conrad went 3 for 5 with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs to lead the Hawks (3-0) in the Dual County League win.

Westwood 6, Holliston 1 — Sophomore Owen McCarron had seven strikeouts in three innings for Holliston.

Whitman-Hanson 6, Silver Lake 3 — Sophomore Connor Sottak stepped in as a pinch hitter and drilled a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to lead the Panthers (3-0, Patriot League). Co-captain Tommy Marshall had two hits, and pitched five innings.

Bedford 9, Boston Latin 3 — James Brosgol led the Buccaneers (1-3) with three RBIs. Senior pitcher Jack Venuti scattered six hits in a complete game effort.

Advertisement

Natick 6, Brookline 1 — Senior Thomas O’Keefe pitched for six innings with 11 strikeouts and two hits against for the Redhawks (2-2). Junior Mike Guiney batted 4-for-4 with a double, two triples, and two RBIs.

Boys’ lacrosse

Silver Lake 10, Duxbury 9 — The Lakers (3-0) earned their first win in program history over the Dragons on Wednesday afternoon in Kingston in Patriot League play, with sophomore Brandon Cavicchi supplying the game-winner with less than two minutes left in regulation.

Silver Lake, which began as a varsity program in 2009, got three goals from senior Jake Generazo and 12 saves from junior McKale Cargill and overcame an 8-5 deficit in the second half to win.

“It’s an awesome group of kids,” said Silver Lake coach Derek Weckbacher, a 2007 graduate of Duxbury High who played for current Dragons coach Chris Sweet. “They play the game the right way, I’m fortunate as a coach.”

Weckbacher praised the play of his senior poles, including Kyle Neal, Matt Schmitz and Cam Cavicchi, as well as sophomore Andrew Tilton, who won 20 of his 23 attempts on the faceoff-X for the Lakers.

Arlington Catholic 9, Bishop Fenwick 8 — Sophomore Thomas Driscoll scored his first career goal with two seconds left, just 10 seconds after the Crusaders had tied the game, to deliver the Cougars their first win of the season (1-1) in a Catholic Central matchup.

Ashland 16, Holliston 10 — Nick Fish netted four goals and won 27 of 29 faceoffs for Clockers in the Tri-Valley League win.

St. Mary’s 13, Malden Catholic 8 — Zach Barden scored four times and Jackson Fields and Brady Ayles added three goals each for the Spartans (3-0) in a nonleague win over the Lancers.

Girls’ lacrosse

Archbishop Williams 19, Saint Joseph Prep 7 — Senior Mel McClay surpassed 300 career points for the Bishops (3-1) in the win over the Phoenix, scoring seven goals and adding four assists in Catholic Central play.

Ashland 12, Holliston 12 — Juniors Bridget Glynn (eight goals, one assist) and Abby Glynn (four goals) led the scoring for Holliston.

Austin Prep 19, Matignon 3 — Casey Bachner had five goals and an assist for the Cougars (3-0) in a Catholic Central win over the Warriors.

Medfield 16, Hopkinton 7 — Erin Sullivan scored three goals, had four assists and won six draw controls and Kelly Blake scored six times for the Warriors (2-1) in a Tri-Valley League win over the Hillers.

Melrose 18, Watertown 2 — Junior Ally Maguire paced for the Red Raiders (2-0), scoring five goals and adding two assists in the Middlesex League win.

Oliver Ames 12, North Attleborough 11 — Emma Sharkansky scored the game-winning goal for the Tigers (2-1) with two seconds left on a feed from Emma Pereira, who also assisted on OA’s game-tying goal by Catie Wilson in a Hockomock League victory over the Red Rocketeers.

Softball

Acton-Boxborough 12, Waltham 0 — Olivia Comolli and Charlotte Yourk each drove in three runs to lead No. 6 Acton-Boxborough (2-0) to the road Dual-County League win.

Amesbury 4, North Reading 0 — Junior Liz Delong led Amesbury (2-0), batting 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Archbishop Williams 8, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Sophomore Shelby Parr struck out 13 and scattered four hits in a shutout win for the Bishops (2-2) over the Phoenix in a Catholic Central contest.

Arlington Catholic 20, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Junior pitcher Kara MacDonald was perfect over five innings for the Cougars (1-1), retiring all 15 batters she faced with eight strikeouts in the Catholic Central win over the Crusaders.

Bedford 14, Boston Latin 0 — Katie Kranz pitched a shutout and launched a home run, and Laney Mead added another homer for the host Buccaneers (3-0).

Bridgewater-Raynham 10, Durfee 0 — Senior Julia Newcombe hurled a no-hitter for the Trojans in their first win of the season (1-2), striking out 15 batters and walking one in a Southeastern Conference contest against the Hilltoppers.

Danvers 6, Masconomet 1 — Senior Lily Eldridge struck out 14 and gave up just one run over seven innings while also bashing a two-run home run for the visiting Falcons (2-1). Sophomore Kaylee Marcello also homered and drove in three runs for Danvers.

Dartmouth 6, Bishop Stang 2 — Junior Lily Gioiosa drove in two runs with a triple, and got the win on the mound with two hits against and four strikeouts. Senior Samara Turgeon drove in two runs for the Indians (2-0) with a double. Freshman Aubrey Carberry added an RBI double in the win.

Franklin 16, Milford 3 — Senior Gabby Colace and freshman Carly Johnson-Pellegri each homered and knocked in three runs, while sophomore Georgia Harvey went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs to lead the Panthers (2-1) to the Hockomock League win.

Hopkinton 13, Norwood 12 — Athena Alexopoulos hit a three-run home run to bring Norwood within a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Hillers (3-0) got the winning run in the 6th inning with sophomore Bailey Harrigan driving in Katherine Morse on a sacrifice fly. Seniors Siena Harrigan and Kristin McCluskey each had a pair of doubles in the win.

Lynnfield 12, Rockport 2 — Senior Chloe Shapleigh went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Pioneers (2-1) in the Cape Ann Baker win. Senior pitcher Reilly Ganter connected for two hits and struck out 10 from the circle. Sophomore Ava Marotta was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Marblehead 11, Winthrop 2 — Lauren Donovan struck out 15 batters and catcher Jolie Quintana went 3-for-5 with four RBI, three of them coming on a home run, for the visiting Magicians (2-1) in the Northeast Conference victory.

Middleborough 22, Mashpee 0 — Melody Rees tossed a perfect game, striking out six and driving in eight runs at the plate to help her own cause as the visiting No. 17 Sachems (4-0) stayed undefeated with the win. Rees went 3-for-5 at the plate with a grand slam and two doubles. Haley Puzzo went 5-5 for the Sachems, who tallied 19 total hits.

Millis 9, Dedham 5 — Freshman third baseman Isabell Jewett belted a two-strike grand slam in the top of the fifth that gave the visiting Mohawks (3-0) a 5-0 cushion on the way to the Tri-Valley League win. Senior captain Eryn Rice was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and sophomore catcher Francesca Pizzarella (3 for 4) had a double and an RBI and threw out two runners stealing, including the last out when a Dedham runner was caught in a rundown.

Natick 16, Brookline 8 — Mia Hansen went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate for the visiting Redhawks (3-1) in the Bay State Conference win.

Newton North 14, Needham 3 — Maya Tuozzolo went 3-for-4 with a homer and six RBIs, and Marion Carter added three hits and two RBIs to keep the No. 10 Tigers (4-0) undefeated.

Walpole 9, Weymouth 5 — Junior Ella Thomsen drove in four runs with a grand slam and senior Katie Lynch struck out eight over seven innings for the No. 11 Timberwolves (3-1) in the Bay State Conference win.

Whitman-Hanson 10, Silver Lake 6 — After trailing by three runs, the Panthers (3-1) rallied with a big finish for the Patriot League win. Sophomore Lauryn Meade pitched all seven innings for the win.

Boys’ tennis

Cohasset 5, Rockland 0 — Charlie Lankow and Andrew Hoadley won in straight sets for the Skippers (2-0). Sophomore Archer Merto picked up his first varsity win.

Duxbury 4, Hingham 1 — Jake Berry (6-1,6-1), Jack Bettencourt (6-1,6-1), and Colby Hall (6-4,6-0) swept singles for the Green Dragons (3-0) in the Patriot League matchup.

Plymouth South 5, Quincy 0 — Noah Dudley and Colby Consolati won in straight sets for the Panthers (2-1) in Patriot League play.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Silver Lake 2 — Senior captain Cameron Lindsay and his brother, sophomore Zach Lindsay won first doubles (6-4, 6-3) to help the Panthers (1-2) to the Patriot League win.

Girls’ tennis

Bishop Stang 5, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Maeve Egger/Jenna Domagala (6-0,6-0) and Lilly Manning/Holly Eyre (6-0,6-0) helped lead the Spartans (3-0) to the Catholic Central League victory.

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Ipswich 2 — Laynee Wilkins recorded a 6-3, 7-5 win at third singles to secure the victory for the Generals (2-1) in the Cape Ann League.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Silver Lake 2 — Rylie Harlow/Nora Rooney (6-1,6-2) and Erin Tilley/Kyla Faghan (6-1,6-2) got wins in first and second doubles to help the Panthers secure the Patriot League win.

Boys’ track

West Bridgewater 93, Tri-County 42 — DJ Amaya won the high jump, 100m, 200m, and was in the 4x100 relay for the Wildcats (1-0). Ben Fuller added wins in the long jump, triple jump, and was part of the 4x100 relay team.

Girls’ track

West Bridgewater 95, Tri-County 36 — Anna Trott won the triple jump and high hurdles for the Wildcats (1-0). Lauren Mitcheson won the high jump, 4x400 relay, and the 400.

Weymouth 79, Walpole 57 — Eighth graders Gracie Richard and Ella Bates led the Wildcats (1-1), with Richard winning the 800m (2:25.2) and Bates winning the mile (5:32.9).

Senior Emily Gervais won the shot put (33-1) and the discus (79-1). Freshman Kiy’aa Brown won the 100m hurdles (16.9).

Girls’ volleyball

Lynn Classical 3, Somerville 0 — In the first round of the Greater Boston League Tournament, junior co-captain Chloe Clement only needed three sets to tally 22 kills on 53 attacks — which broke the former Lynn Classical record (15) from two years ago.

“This is her breakout year. She has such a great swing,” said coach Frank DeLuca. “She did it in three sets, which is unheard of. The previous record was set in five sets.”

Wrestling

St. John’s Prep 57, Shawsheen 16 — Elias Hajali (132), Jordan Young (160), Garrett Dunn (182), Dylan Greenstein (195) and Zach Richardson (220) registered pins for Prep (1-0) in its nonleague win.

Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, and Mike Puzzanghera contributed to this report.



