COVID deaths, cases have fallen in US

The last time deaths were this low was early July, nearly a year ago. COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped out in mid-January at an average of more than 3,400 a day, just a month into the biggest vaccination drive in the nation’s history.

Confirmed infections, meanwhile, have fallen to about 38,000 day on average, their lowest mark since mid-September. While that is still cause for concern, they have plummeted 85 percent from a peak of more than a quarter-million cases per day in early January.

COVID-19 deaths in the United States have tumbled to an average of around 600 per day — the lowest level in 10 months — with the number of lives lost dropping to single digits in well over half the states and hitting zero on some days.

Kansas reported no new deaths from Friday through Monday. Massachusetts reported no new deaths on Tuesday, the first time in nearly a year.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University, said that vaccinations have been crucial even as the nation struggles to reach herd immunity.

“The primary objective is to deny this virus the ability to kill at the rate that it could, and that has been achieved,” he said. “We have in in effect tamed the virus.”

Nearly 45 percent of the nation’s adults are fully vaccinated, and over 58 percent have received at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This week, Pfizer’s vaccine won authorization for use in 12- to 15-year-olds, in a move that could make it easier to reopen the nation’s schools.

The encouraging outlook stands in sharp contrast to the catastrophe unfolding in places such as India and Brazil.

The overall US death toll stands at about 583,000.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coronavirus cases growing fastest in Asia and Pacific

Cases of the coronavirus are “exploding” globally, with the infections growing fastest in Asia and the Pacific, the Red Cross warned, urging countries to come together to help vulnerable nations push back the disease that is straining health care systems and overwhelming hospital staff.

In the last two weeks alone, more than 5.9 million cases have been confirmed in Asia and the Pacific, the charity said in a statement published Wednesday as India continues to desperately treat patients amid dwindling supplies.

“More people have been diagnosed with the disease in Asia over the past two weeks than in the Americas, Europe, and Africa combined,” Red Cross Asia Pacific director Alexander Matheou said, adding that governments must work together so that the hardest-hit countries have adequate access to vaccines and that front-line workers are supported.

The charity expressed concern that 7 out of the 10 countries with the fastest rising figures are in Asia and the Pacific, writing that the Southeast Asian country of Laos had witnessed cases double in just 12 days.

“To bring this pandemic under control, we need greater global cooperation so that life-saving resources, medical equipment, vaccines, and money get where they are needed to help people most at risk,” the charity said.

At least 3.3 million people have lost their lives to the virus worldwide since the pandemic began.

WASHINGTON POST

Newspaper ad takes aim at Japan’s handling of pandemic

TOKYO — A full-page newspaper ad says Japanese will be “killed by politics” because the government is forcing them to endure the pandemic without vaccines. More than 300,000 people have signed a petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled. And a swimming star has faced pressure to drop out of the games.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, meanwhile, has caused anger and confusion by repeatedly vowing to skeptical lawmakers that the Olympics will be safe, even as some hospitals struggle to find beds for the sick and dying, and a state of emergency was extended on Wednesday to more places in Japan.

Only 1 percent of the public has been fully vaccinated, even as millions of doses sit unused in freezers, and there’s deepening frustration over Suga’s request for people to endure more emergency virus measures amid ramped-up planning for the resource-draining Olympics, which are to start in about two months.

Last month, Suga declared a third state of emergency in Osaka, the center of the current surge in virus cases, as well as in Tokyo and two other areas. That has since been extended through May 31. On Wednesday, two more areas, Aichi in central Japan and Fukuoka in the south, were placed under the emergency measures.

“No vaccine. No medication. Are we supposed to fight with bamboo spears? We’ll be killed by politics if things remain unchanged,” said the critical ad, which showed an illustration of a red coronavirus symbol on a World War II-era photo of Japanese children practicing to fight with “naginata” -- sword-shaped sticks.

The ad by Tokyo-based publisher Takarajimasha, known for its outspoken stance on political and social issues, urged the public to demand that the government end poorly conceived coronavirus measures. “We have been deceived. What was the past year for?” it said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Virus variant in India now found in 49 countries

The variant of the coronavirus first detected in India, which is believed to be driving the explosion of cases there, has now been found in 49 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

The version, which has been named B.1.617, was upgraded on Monday to a “variant of concern” by the WHO amid evidence that it transmits faster than the original virus and may be more resistant to some COVID-19 treatments as well as antibodies. Lab testing has still shown some degree of vaccine effectiveness against it.

Britain has reported the most cases of the variant outside India.

The variant is one of the reasons cited for the surge of cases in India that the WHO said made up half of all new infections in the world over the past week and 30 percent of all the deaths. India reported 348,421 new cases Wednesday and a record 4,205 deaths. In every other region in the world, the number of new cases is falling.

WASHINGTON POST

Top Emergent executives to testify on Capitol Hill

Two top executives of Emergent BioSolutions, a previously obscure Maryland biotech firm whose Baltimore plant ruined millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine, have agreed to testify on Capitol Hill next week as part of a congressional investigation into their company, a politically connected federal contractor.

Fuad El-Hibri, the company’s founder and executive chairman, and Robert Kramer, its chief executive officer, will appear on May 19 before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus, committee officials said on Wednesday morning. The panel has opened a sprawling inquiry into Emergent’s manufacturing failures, and whether the company used its contacts with the Trump administration to land hundreds of millions of dollars in coronavirus vaccine contracts.

“Emergent’s actions wasted American taxpayer dollars and reduced the number of doses available for global vaccination efforts,” Representative Jim Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina and the subcommittee’s chairman, said in a statement to The New York Times. He said that Congress “is looking for answers and they are long overdue.”

An investigation by the Times, published in March before the firm’s vaccine manufacturing troubles were known, examined Emergent’s aggressive lobbying tactics and lucrative relationship with the federal government.

NEW YORK TIMES