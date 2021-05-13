Local bestsellers for the week ending May 9

1. The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country Amanda Gorman Viking

2. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

3. Hour of the Witch Chris Bohjalian Doubleday

4. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

5. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

6. Whereabouts Jhumpa Lahiri Knopf

7. Great Circle Maggie Shipstead Knopf

8. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

9. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

10. Sooley John Grisham Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

2. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

3. Persist Elizabeth Warren Metropolitan Books

4. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

7. On Juneteenth Annette Gordon-Reed Liveright

8. The Hummingbirds’ Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings Sy Montgomery Atria

9. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson S&S

10. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

3. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

4. The Rose Code Kate Quinn Morrow

5. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

6. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

7. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

8. The Giver of Stars Jojo Moyes Penguin

9. A Long Petal of the Sea Isabel Allende Ballantine

10. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead





TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

3. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. Entangled Life Merlin Sheldrake Random House

5. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

6. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

7. Minor Feelings Cathy Park Hong One World

8. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

9. Hidden Valley Road Robert Kolker Anchor

10. The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think Jennifer Ackerman Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 9. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.