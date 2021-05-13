Maggie O’Farrell on reading to ‘fill your soul’

O’FARRELL : I’ve been rereading series that I have loved. I’ve reread Jane Gardam’s “ Old Filth ” and Roddy Doyle’s Barrytown trilogy . Now I’m rereading Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan series . I found that the long form has been seductive for me in lockdown. I’ve also been reading Cherie Jones’s “ How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House ,” which is about a murder on the Barbados. I can hardly believe it’s a debut novel.

In her award-winning, best-selling novel, “ Hamnet ,” Maggie O’Farrell imagines life in 16th-century England when the Black Plague claims the life of an 11-year-old boy who happens to be the only son of a budding playwright. The Irish-born author grew up in Wales and Scotland, where she now lives in Edinburgh with her family. Her previous book was the memoir, “ I Am, I Am, I Am: Seventeen Brushes with Death .” “Hamnet,” her eighth novel, is out in paperback on Tuesday.

BOOKS: How would you describe yourself as a reader?

O’FARRELL: I read voraciously. I’m a terrible insomniac. There are a lot of well-documented downsides to that but the upside is you get a lot of reading done. There are some nights I start at book at 10 p.m. and finish it by morning. That happens at least once a month.

BOOKS: What’s the last book you read like that?

O’FARRELL: It was Jon McGregor’s “Lean Fall Stand,” which is a pretty terrifying book about a group of scientists in Antarctica that have a terrible accident. The one before that was Geraldine Brooks’s beautiful and devastating novel “Year of Wonders.”

BOOKS: What kind of book makes for good middle-of-the-night reading?

O’FARRELL: If I really want to go back to sleep I read a short story. I’m reading John Cheever for the first time. Beside my bed I have short stories by Lucia Berlin and Amy Bloom. I’ve also been reading Katherine Heiny’s collection, “Single, Carefree, Mellow.” Those are very funny.

BOOKS: What other genres do you read?

O’FARRELL: I’ve been reading Mary Oliver’s poetry. I love the poetry of Michael Donaghy, whose evening classes I went to in the 1990s. I reread notes from his class, too. I also love Ann Patchett’s “This is the Story of a Happy Marriage” and George Saunders essays about Russian short stories, “A Swim in the Pond in the Rain.” They are eye-opening.

BOOKS: When did you first read Shakespeare?

O’FARRELL: I was lucky enough to be at school when Shakespeare was on the curriculum. When I was 11 we read “Romeo and Juliet.” I was amazed by the passion and aggression of Romeo and Tybalt’s fight. Then we read “Julius Caesar” and had to memorize a Marc Anthony speech. When my family moved to Scotland, we did “Macbeth” and then “Hamlet,” which really got under my skin. He felt like a relative. Now it’s possible to go through the British school system and never read Shakespeare, which horrifies me.

BOOKS: Have you always been a voracious reader?

O’FARRELL: It’s always been a huge part of my life. I was very sick as a child and was in bed for almost two years between the ages of 8 to 10. When I was too sick to hold a book I would listen to story tapes again and again. When I came out of hospital I read from one end of my bookcase to the other over and over. I must have read “Pippi Longstocking” and “The Secret Garden” 15 or 20 times. I wonder if having reading be my only stimulus overdeveloped that part of my brain.

BOOKS: What is on your upcoming pile?

O’FARRELL: I have Pip Williams’s novel, “The Dictionary of Lost Words,” Kate Grenville’s “A Room Made of Leaves,” and Victoria Mas’s “The Mad Women’s Ball,” a French novel which is a bestseller in France that has just been translated.

BOOKS: Do you make reading goals?

O’FARRELL: I write down every single book I read but make no reading goals. I think you should follow any current you want to. As long as my children are reading anything, I’m happy. One is obsessed with the musical “Hamilton.” She has been reading a National Geographic magazine about the show over and over. Let her do it. It answers something she needs. Reading should fill your soul.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of "Rescuing Penny Jane" and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.




