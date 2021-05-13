A new book by young writers, the collected poems of Sonia Sanchez, and a brand-new publishing house

Last May, the Youth Advisory Board of 826 Boston put out a call to Boston students in and residents, grades 7-12, asking for submissions on themes of identity and staying empowered during the pandemic. Who are you?, they asked, and what has influenced who you are? The resulting book, “ How We May Appear: Gen-Z’s Reflections on Self-Identity and Equality through Poems, Essays, and Narratives ” (826 Boston) offers a rich look at the concerns, struggles, triumphs, and hopes of a rising generation of writers, thinkers, and doers. Alondra Bobadilla, the first Boston Youth Poet Laureate, writes of “languages that do not need words to convey understanding,” and being in “no rush to find an identity that ties me down.” In “Black,” Aldai Eustache asks “why would you want to assume the worst about me? / To get my jailed, tortured, and then to set me free?” Topics and tone range from the traumatic to the exuberant; the students give voice to what it is to being coming into their own right now. The book’s dynamic layout, photographs, and Q&As add to the project’s vital and vibrant feel. The work is undergirded by a palpable sense of there being wisdom to be found in struggle. Camarah Oates writes: “I am / Filled with the spirits and knowledge of those who came before me / So I can forge my own path / And become who / I am / Meant to be.”

Sanchez, collected

A new volume published by Boston Beacon’s Press gathers forty years of poems by the much honored and multiple-award winning poet Sonia Sanchez. Pulling work from over a dozen volumes of her poetry, “Collected Poems” showcases the range and power of her work. Lines move between the matter-of-fact (“the first day I shot dope / was on a sunday”) to the lyrical (“if i were young / I wd stretch you / with my wild words / while our nights / run soft with hands”) to the political (“who’s gonna give our young / blk / people new heroes / (instead of catch / phrases) / (instead of cad / ill / acs) / (instead of pimps” as she wonders whether phrases like “Black is beautiful” can be more than tools of capitalism). Sanchez, an activist and teacher, was a prominent force in the Black Arts Movement, and helped lead the push to establish Black studies as a university discipline. Her poems challenge and play with accepted forms, and hew to them, as with her haikus, and this sensual example: “o i was wide and / open unto him and he / moved in me like rain.”

New press news

New local independent Brookline-based publishing house, k+p press, run by childhood friends and artistic collaborators Beth Kantrowitz and Roberta Paul, has just launched their debut title, “A Season Unknown” by Keith Cohen. The lush and allegorical novel follows Malach, who has a deep connection to the natural world: “When the forest cools and when it heats, when moisture moves through through the ground or thought the plants and trees, I can feel those things. I can feel all that and much more.” His attunement includes all the living creatures: “I know the animals aren’t in other kids, but they’re in me. Not just the animals here. I know them everywhere.” Cohen, a child and adolescent psychologist based in Westwood, Mass, and married to press co-founder Paul, creates an atmosphere both of urgency and magic, a tale for this precise moment of environmental precipice we find ourselves in. It wakes a reader up to the tightly calibrated, delicate interrelations between all living beings.

Coming Out

“Punch Me Up to the Gods” by Brian Broome (HMH)

“Wild Belief: Poets and Prophets in the Wilderness” by Nick Ripatrazone (Broadleaf)

“The Atmospherians” by Alex McElroy (Atria)

Pick of the Week

Alex Bell at Northshire Bookstore in Northshire, Vermont, recommends “The White Book” by Han Kang (Hogarth): “Kang weaves together a series of short poetic vignettes of tales and symbols focused on the color in question. At its core the book is about loss and grief, with incredible imagery and depth for such a slim text, over a relationship that should have been, but was taken long before Kang had any opportunity to discover it. If anything I’ve read as of late deserves one or more rereads it’s this wonderfully evocative piece of prose.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.