In ‘Rutherford Falls,’ Jana Schmieding makes most of first major role

Throughout the 10-episode season, Jana Schmieding, Helms’ co-lead, is a treat. Watching her in her first major role, I was reminded of the pleasure of first seeing the endearing and unusual Merritt Wever on “Nurse Jackie.” Schmieding has her own style of delivery, as well as a clear and confident sense of her character’s strengths and weaknesses. Her wit is dry, her timing is sharp, her presence is undeniable, and she projects enough heart to make her more dramatic moments work. A Lakota Sioux woman, Schmieding had been doing improv for years while working as a public school teacher in the Bronx. A few years ago, she moved to LA, started writing (she also writes for “Rutherford Falls”), and hosted a podcast about weight and culture called “Woman of Size.” “Rutherford Falls” is her breakthrough.

The tone of “Rutherford Falls,” the Peacock comedy starring Ed Helms, is gentle and breezy, but the story — a small town faces its historical mistreatment of Native Americans — has deep, dark roots. Some of the early episodes reveal a show still trying to find the right balance between the tone and the story, but by the later half-hours, everything comes together nicely. The show is also historically significant, as a rare Native-themed comedy that features many Native actors and writers.

Advertisement

Schmieding plays Reagan Wells, a member of the local (and fictional) Minishonka Nation who is actively working to establish a cultural center honoring the Minishonka. At the same time, she is dealing with the complex delusions of her long-term best friend, Helms’s Nathan Rutherford, who runs a museum that honors his famous ancestor, who was the town’s white founder, and the town’s whitewashed history.

One of the offhand joys of Reagan is her romance with a reporter, Josh, played by Dustin Milligan from “Schitt’s Creek.” In an interview in Vulture, Schmieding talks about that aspect of her role.

Advertisement

“Women of size and fat women onscreen are not given any kind of autonomy,” she says. “They’re not really given any character beyond ‘funny’ or ‘clumsy.’ And if we see them having love and romance onscreen, it is often because of some crazy event, like they got knocked out. ... A lot of those messages, I’ve internalized. I didn’t really realize until I was confronted with the role. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to be rom-com-y,’ an idea that I’ve kind of rejected for myself. … In the lives of many, many people of size, romance is happening. This is just a fabrication of Hollywood, the predominant narrative that courses through Hollywood. In our lives, we snag, we get hotties! Like, we can, you know?”

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.