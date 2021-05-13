Turkish food comes to Brookline’s Pill Hill neighborhood

Why For the food of Antalya, Turkey, along the Mediterranean coast, where the owners are from, and for other culinary specialties from the crossroads of Europe and Asia.

The Back Story Yesim Otsuz and her husband, Serkan, with their friend, Selim Gurel, opened Dolma in mid-March after planning for a year. Before that, Yesim Otsuz had her own catering company, Yesim’s Kitchen; Gurel owned Angora Cafe near Boston University and Angora Ice in Chestnut Hill. The storefront had been vacated by the Japanese restaurant Toichi Ichiban.

What to Eat One of the most interesting dishes on the menu is Manti, which are tiny handmade dumplings filled with ground meat, served with a spoonful of yogurt, and a sprinkle of paprika and red pepper. Manti are so small that the ground meat inside is the size of a green pea. Yesim’s dumplings are flavorful and beautiful. Dolma here are made with plump, colorful bell peppers, filled with ground beef and rice and surprisingly light. Stuffed Grape Leaves (called Sarma) are also on the menu.

Manti at Dolma Mediterranean Cuisine. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

The famous Turkish Red Lentil Soup is a cup you could just keep sipping, not thick like some are, and a pretty pink color from the little legumes. Yesim’s Homemade Noodles are short sticks, as if she’d made fat spaghetti and cut it into stubby lengths. The noodles are chewy and delicious. On the dessert menu is a splendid milky Rice Pudding with a caramelized top, like creme brulee, and another sweet that is most unusual: Noah’s Pudding (known as Asure), an ancient Turkish recipe that combines grains, rice, beans, chickpeas, walnuts, raisins, apricots, and more.

What to Drink Turkish coffee, yogurt drink (Ayran), soft drinks.

Noah's Pudding (Asure) with Turkish coffee at Dolma. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

The Takeaway You can see the labor that goes into this food (those tiny Manti!) and the thoughtful way it’s presented. The trio of owners is very proud of their Turkish heritage, their specialties, and their ingredients (some are for sale here). The cafe has seating for eight with distancing regulations in place and they hope permits come through for outdoor tables. It’s a happy place with real hospitality. 5 Kendall St., Brookline, 617-487-5852, www.dolmaboston.com

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.