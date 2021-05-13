Uzo Aduba takes the lead in a pandemic-era ‘In Treatment’

Now, as therapist Dr. Brooke Taylor, Aduba is fixing her penetrating gaze on a trio of patients in HBO’s revival of the 2008-2010 drama “In Treatment,” which premieres May 23 at 9 p.m. with back-to-back episodes, followed by two more on May 24. (That pattern will repeat throughout the show’s season.) As Brooke probes and scrutinizes their fears, shames, resentments, and personal traumas, Aduba’s character expresses empathy, compassion, insight, and, like “Crazy Eyes,” a sometimes-brutal candor. The role is also a watershed for the actress, now 40. It marks her first as the lead in a television series.

Uzo Aduba’s bright, expressive eyes have always been her calling card. The Medfield native won two Emmy awards for her intense portrayal of the erratic, tempestuous inmate Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren, known for her bulging peepers, on “Orange Is the New Black.”

When she was offered the part last year, her initial thought was, “Whoa, what timing!” With millions of people dealing with new mental health challenges brought on by the pandemic — and more people talking openly about their anxiety, fear, and isolation — this felt to her like a powerful time to bring back “In Treatment.”

“We’re now in a place where the conversations surrounding mental health have evolved . . . quite a degree since 2010 when the original ‘In Treatment’ wrapped,” Aduba says during a recent phone conversation. “That stigma or timid view that people once had towards mental health and therapy has softened.”

In fact, the show is set during the pandemic, and Brooke sees patients both virtually and inside her Los Angles home — a modern, chicly appointed Baldwin Hills abode with stunning views of the city. The character also has a link to the unseen Paul Weston, who was played by Gabriel Byrne in the original “In Treatment.” He’s her mentor and former professor from Columbia University.

In this re-imagining, viewers see Brooke’s sessions with a diverse set of patients over three episodes each week. Twenty-something Eladio (Anthony Ramos) is a home health aide for a wealthy family’s disabled son. Colin (John Benjamin Hickey) is a resentful former tech-millionaire-turned-white-collar-criminal who’s recently been released from prison and is seeing Brooke in court-mandated sessions. And jaded, entitled teenager Laila (Quintessa Swindell) is struggling to carve out an identity for herself in the face of oppressive family expectations, a conflict with which Brooke can identify.

The fourth episode each week centers on Brooke’s own personal life. While “Crazy Eyes” gave Aduba a chance to play a character with an unspecified mental illness, Brooke is equally compelling from a psychological perspective, with her fair share of personal demons — struggles with addiction, anguish over the loss of her recently deceased father, unresolved issues from a relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam (Joel Kinnaman), and a trauma from her youth that’s resurfacing in the wake of her father’s death. For support, Brooke leans on longtime friend Rita (Liza Colón-Zayas), who’s her AA sponsor and “holds up a mirror to her and keeps her accountable for her own actions,” Aduba says.

“We’re meeting Brooke at a moment of crisis in her life, a moment of trauma where she’s just about reached her threshold of avoiding her own problems,” Aduba says. “She is a woman who’s also lost track of her pain and who suffers in silence. She’s that example of the person who takes care of others but sometimes fails to take care of herself.”

Right away, she saw connective tissue between herself and the character, and she drew on her own feelings and experiences to play the part. Indeed, the death of her mother, Nonyem Aduba, last November helped her to plug into Brooke’s grief over the loss of a parent. “The past year has held its own challenges for me, as it obviously has for everyone,” says Aduba. “I had proximity to [Brooke’s] pain and loss. I could understand all of what that could look like on a person when you’re dealing with personal and professional realities.”

The actress was very close with her mother and helped care for her during her illness. Nonyem had also inspired Aduba’s determined portrayal of pioneering Black congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in last year’s acclaimed series “Mrs. America,” for which she won her third Emmy. “I could anchor this woman in a lot of parallels with my mom,” she said of her Nigerian immigrant mother who became a social worker. “My mom had two master’s degrees. She never thought that being a woman or a woman of color was an impediment that would stop her from achieving her dreams.”

While Brooke’s sessions with her patients illuminate their issues and problems, they also shed light on Brooke’s own personality and past traumas. “Brooke uses a method of self-disclosure in her psychotherapy to help her patients open up,” says Aduba, who also appears in an episode of Amazon’s upcoming anthology series “Solos” (May 21). “She discloses her own vulnerabilities with the hope of then creating a space for them to share their own vulnerabilities.”

Uzo Aduba and John Benjamin Hickey as therapist and patient in "In Treatment." Suzanne Tenner/HBO

Aduba has been seeing a therapist to work through her own grief. She also spoke with a therapist friend who explained the various methods of psychoanalysis. As she learned about different techniques, she says it was like “discovering superpowers.”

It also dawned on her that there’s a performative element to therapy.

“As I was talking to my friend and reading about [a therapist’s] poker face, I realized that it requires acting of some kind,” she says of the parallels to her own profession. “It made me think about the many faces of therapy that a therapist wears when they’re treating their patients.”

Having never seen the original “In Treatment,” Aduba hadn’t realized the extent to which the episodes are mostly just two people in conversation — until she read the scripts. “I don’t think in my mind I really thought they meant like the whole time, like that’s what the majority of the show is,” she says with a laugh. “So that was daunting, but exciting.”

Hickey, who plays Colin, says that on the first day of filming, he and Aduba got into a rhythm right away and did all 28 pages of the script in one take. “It was like we grabbed ahold of the bucking bronco and didn’t let go. At the end we were like, ‘Holy [expletive], man, we just did that like it was a play.’ It was just the two of us riding this thing, and it was really exciting. And Uzo had to do these long scenes with all the actors, so she was essentially Ginger Rogers dancing backwards and in high heels.”

“You want to work with people who you feel, frankly, are better than you because it raises your game,” Hickey says. “It make you nervous in the right way, because you’re like, ‘Oh man, I want to meet her on her level.’ ”

As for the takeaway from the series, Aduba says that in “a year of global grief and loss,” her hope “is that the discussion about therapy becomes more inviting and the stigma surrounding it continues to lift.”

While people may have friends and family they can turn to for support in tough times, therapy can also play an important role for people to process their emotions, understand their motivations, and face their demons. “Everybody has problems,” she says, “and I want people to understand that it’s okay to not be okay.”

