Virtual author readings for May 16-23

Steven Johnson (”Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer”) is in conversation with Tim Harford (”The Data Detective: Ten Easy Rules to Make Sense of Statistics”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jason Schreier (”Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry”) is in conversation with Kirk Hamilton at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... John Green (”The Anthropocene Reviewed”) is in conversation with Clint Smith (”Counting Descent”) at 7:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Dan Barbarisi (”Chasing the Thrill”) reads at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

TUESDAY

David Eagleman (”Livewired: The Inside Story of the Ever-Changing Brain”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Marc Bookman (”A Descending Spiral: Exposing the Death Penalty in 12 Essays”) is in conversation with Stephen B. Bright at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jennifer De Leon (”Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From”) in conversation with Alex Marzano-Lesnevich (”The Fact of a Body”) at 7 p.m. at the Silver Unicorn Bookstore.

WEDNESDAY

Joseph Bagley (”Boston’s Oldest Buildings and Where to Find Them”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Melissa Bernstein (”Lifelines: An Inspirational Journey from Profound Darkness to Radiant Light”) is in conversation with Doug Bernstein at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... E.C. Osondu (”Alien Stories”) is in conversation with William Pierce at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Rebecca Caprara (”Mission Multiverse”), Kaela Rivera (”Cece Rios and the Desert of Souls”), and Sam Subity (”The Last Shadow Warrior”) read at 7 p.m. at Silver Unicorn Bookstore.

THURSDAY

Russell A. Poldrack (”Hard to Break: Why Our Brains Make Habits Stick”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Phelps at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Maggie Doherty (“The Equivalents”) is in conversation with Miranda Popkey (“Topics of Conversation”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Cate Doty (”Mergers and Acquisitions: Or, Everything I Know About LoveI Learned on the Wedding Pages”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Aminatta Forna (”The Window Seat”) is in conversation with Maaza Mengiste (”The Shadow King”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Sanjena Sathian (”Gold Diggers”) is in conversation with Chaya Bhuvaneswar (”White Dancing Elephants”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Lee Varon (”Affairs Run in the Family”) and Alan Smith Soto (”Libro del lago”) read at 7 p.m. at Rozzie Reads Poetry.

FRIDAY

Sy Montgomery (”The Hummingbirds’ Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings”) and Suzanne Simard (”Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest”) reads at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Kristin Harmel (”The Book of Lost Names”) and Jennifer Rosner (”The Yellow Bird Sings”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Sarah Hwang (”Toasty”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

SATURDAY

Christina Lauren (”The Soulmate Equation”) is in conversation with Rachel Hawkins (”The Wife Upstairs”) and Shyla Watson at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.