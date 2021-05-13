AG, Boston Housing Authority settle suit over health concerns at Old Colony complex

Healey sued the Housing Authority on behalf of a couple and their 12-year-old son, who has “significant medical and mental health issues,” saying the Housing Authority’s repeated failure to move the family, despite repeated requests by their social worker, amounted to a violation of state antidiscrimination laws. In a settlement filed in Suffolk County, the Housing Authority agreed to move the family no later than July 23.

“Refusal to provide reasonable accommodations to those in need is illegal and can affect the health of tenants with disabilities,” Healey said. “This settlement will provide a suitable unit for this family and require BHA to develop protocols to ensure it is complying with our fair housing laws and responding to the needs of tenants with disabilities in the future.”

Housing Authority officials had no immediate comment Thursday.

The Rodriguez family moved in to what’s now known as the Anne M. Lynch Homes at Old Colony in 2017. The next year, through their social worker, the family requested a transfer to a new apartment “without mold, pests or other contaminants,” citing their son’s “frequent trips to the emergency room,” because of health conditions in the apartment. The request went nowhere, nor did later requests, and in late 2019 the family filed a complaint with Boston’s Fair Housing Commission, which determined the BHA had failed to accommodate them in a timely fashion. That led to Healey’s suit, and ultimately Thursday’s settlement.

Built in 1940, Old Colony is among the oldest public housing complexes in Boston and one of several that are undergoing large-scale overhauls in partnership with private developers. But that project has taken a decade, across multiple phases, and some of the now-80-year-old apartments are still in use. Under terms of their settlement, BHA will find the Rodriguez family suitable housing and pay them at least $20,000 — a sum that will climb to $55,000 if they aren’t able to move by June 23.

It will also be offered a unit in the newly renovated complex when it is finished.