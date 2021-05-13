Waltham’s PerkinElmer buys Lawrence firm for $260m

PerkinElmer, the Waltham-based diagnostics maker, has signed a deal to buy a Lawrence-based firm that makes automated cell-counting instruments for $260 million in cash.

The acquisition of Nexcelom Bioscience is expected to close by June 30.

Nexcelom products are used in the development of cell and gene therapies and immuno-oncology medicines. It is a privately held company with about 130 employees around the world, including the United Kingdom and China. Its expected revenue this year is about $40 million.