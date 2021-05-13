Waltham’s PerkinElmer buys Lawrence firm for $260m

PerkinElmer, the Waltham-based diagnostics maker, has signed a deal to buy a Lawrence-based firm that makes automated cell-counting instruments for $260 million in cash.
The acquisition of Nexcelom Bioscience is expected to close by June 30.
Nexcelom products are used in the development of cell and gene therapies and immuno-oncology medicines. It is a privately held company with about 130 employees around the world, including the United Kingdom and China. Its expected revenue this year is about $40 million.
“We are looking forward to bringing Nexcelom’s expertise and technologies in drug development together with our passion and solutions for drug discovery,” said Prahlad Singh, PerkinElmer’s president and chief executive. PerkinElmer has about 14,000 employees worldwide and reported revenue of about $3.8 billion last year.
