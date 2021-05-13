The US Environmental Protection Agency unveiled plans Thursday to give $3 million worth of brownfields remediation grants to help prepare land in six cities and towns for redevelopment. The largest grant, $800,000, will go to New Bedford to help pay for environmental cleanups and a revitalization plan for the former Morse Cutting Tool factory and its surrounding neighborhood. Other communities that will benefit include Brockton ($250,000), Lawrence ($500,000), Seekonk ($500,000), North Attleborough ($500,000), and Ludlow ($461,510). — JON CHESTO

LAB SUPPLIES

Waters Corp. to add more than 100 jobs at Massachusetts facilities

Lab supplier Waters Corp. plans to add roughly 615 new jobs to its global workforce this year, including more than 100 at its four Massachusetts facilities, as it races to keep up with demand for its products. Waters’ employment had dropped slightly, to 7,400 as of Dec. 31 from nearly 7,500 a year earlier. Now the company is ramping up in anticipation of revenue growth this year in the low double digits, on a percentage basis. Chief executive Udit Batra said the company has nearly 650 job openings to fill right now worldwide, the highest number in five years. Of those, roughly half are new positions. About 200 of those job vacancies are spread among the Milford-based company’s Massachusetts locations, and about half of those are new jobs as well. Locally, the company is hiring for positions in manufacturing, software engineering, research and development, and sales and marketing, among others. Waters last week reported a 31 percent increase in revenue in its first quarter, driven by demand from the pharmaceutical sector. — JON CHESTO

ECONOMY

Wholesale prices kept rising in April

Wholesale prices rose a higher-than-expected 0.6 percent in April, driven by escalating food costs. It’s more evidence that inflation pressures are starting to mount as the country emerges from a recession brought on by the pandemic. The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was double the 0.3 percent gain that economists had been forecasting. The increase, reported Thursday by the Labor Department, followed a sizable 1 percent advance in March. Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are up 6.2 percent, the largest advance since the data was first calculated in 2010. The report on wholesale inflation came a day after the government reported that consumer prices shot up 0.8 percent in April, the largest monthly jump in more than a decade, with one-third of the gain attributed to a record 10 percent increase in used car prices. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s hikes pay at company-owned stores to lure workers

McDonald’s is raising pay at 650 company-owned stores in the US as part of its push to hire thousands of new workers in a tight labor market. The fast-food giant is also encouraging its franchisees — which make up 95 percent of its restaurant base — to boost pay. McDonald’s is the latest restaurant chain to announce pay raises. Chipotle said Monday it will raise workers’ pay to an average of $15 per hour by the end of June. Darden Restaurants, the owner of Olive Garden and other chains, said it March that it will guarantee workers $12 per hour including tips by 2023. Amazon, Costco, and other big companies have also announced pay raises in recent weeks. Wages and benefits for US workers have been rising quickly as vaccinations increase and employers try to meet growing demand at restaurants and other businesses. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Elon Musk changes his mind about bitcoin

Elon Musk has been a big cryptocurrency booster of late, even directing Tesla to buy $1.5 billion in bitcoin for its corporate treasury earlier this year. On Thursday, he abruptly reversed course, tweeting that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin as payment for cars, citing environmental reasons. “We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel,” he said. Mining bitcoin is energy-intensive, and the more it is worth, the more power it takes a network of computers to create the tokens, by design. — NEW YORK TIMES

AUTOMOTIVE

Alexa to be integrated into Ford vehicles

Amazon is deepening its ties with Ford in a deal that will integrate Alexa into the entertainment system of F-150 trucks and other models. Amazon’s digital assistant will roll out to about 700,000 Ford vehicles this year, including new and recent models of the pickup, as well as the Bronco and the electric Mustang Mach-E in the United States and Canada. New and existing vehicles powered by Ford’s SYNC-4 in-car software will also offer drivers the option of invoking Alexa hands-free. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Walmart buys startup that offers digital fitting rooms

Walmart has agreed to acquire Zeekit, an Israeli startup whose technology lets customers try on clothing without ever entering a store’s fitting room. Zeekit’s three founders — Yael Vizel, Alon Kristal, and Nir Appleboim — will join Walmart as part of the deal, the retailer said Thursday. Financial terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed. Zeekit’s image-processing technology, which has been used by brands such as Levi Strauss and Tommy Hilfiger, allows shoppers to see a digital rendering of themselves wearing an item of clothing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Alibaba posts first loss since it went public following government crackdown

Alibaba had its first quarterly operating loss since it went public in 2014 after Beijing slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on the nation’s largest e-commerce company for abusing its market position. The loss tied to the anti-monopoly fine was 7.66 billion yuan ($1,170 million) for the quarter that ended in March, though revenue growth was 64 percent, reaching 187.4 billion yuan ($28.6 million). Authorities launched an investigation into Alibaba last year and abruptly halted the $37 billion initial public offering of shares from its financial affiliate Ant Group as Beijing grew increasingly concerned over the growing influence of technology giants in China. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates fall again

Mortgage rates fell for a second straight week, dropping closer to the lowest on record. The average for a 30-year loan was 2.94 percent, down from 2.96 percent last week and the lowest since Feb. 18, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday. The 15-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.26 percent. It was 2.3 percent a week ago. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon to hire 75,000 people for logistics operation

Amazon said Thursday that it’s hiring 75,000 workers for its sprawling North American logistics operation, a sign that the company expects increased demand to outlast the pandemic. The world’s largest online retailer hired some 500,000 workers last year as it sought to meet a surge in online demand when millions of consumers hunkered down at home amid the outbreak. With the US economy starting to recover, companies are struggling to find enough workers. The new hires in the United States and Canada will receive $100 if they’re already vaccinated for COVID-19, Amazon said in a blog post on Thursday announcing the plans. Their average starting pay will be more than $17 an hour, and the company is offering signing bonuses of as much as $1,000. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

