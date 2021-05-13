Ellen DeGeneres insists decision to end her talk show had nothing to do with recent controversy

“I really did think about not coming back because it was devastating. I am a kind person. I am a person who likes to make people happy,” she told “Today” host Savannah Guthrie.

In an interview Thursday on the “Today” show, DeGeneres went on the defensive, calling the allegations that emerged last summer “devastating” and saying they made her consider ending the show at that point.

A day after news broke that the 19th season of her popular talk show will be her last, Ellen DeGeneres insisted that the decision to end the show had nothing to do with the controversy that emerged last year and reiterated that she knew nothing of the alleged toxic work environment on set.

Advertisement

“I just kept saying to [her wife] Portia, if I was a fan of somebody and even if I loved them I would think, there must be some truth to it because it’s not stopping,” DeGeneres continued. “And then right on the heels of that, I read in the press there’s a toxic work environment, which I mean I had no idea, never saw anything that would even point to that.”

Last summer, WarnerMedia launched an investigation into allegations of mistreatment behind the scenes after employees spoke anonymously in a Buzzfeed News article. One staffer and 10 former staffers of the show alleged they had experienced “racism, fear and intimidation” in the workplace. In the wake of the story, three of the show’s top producers exited, and DeGeneres apologized to her fans during a September 2020 monologue.

The ongoing allegations “took a toll,” DeGeneres said.

Asked by Guthrie if she thought the controversy was an effort to get the show canceled, DeGeneres said, “I mean I really didn’t understand it. I still don’t understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated,” she added, reiterating that she’d long heard positive feedback about the work environment.

Advertisement

DeGeneres also said she found the allegations to be misogynistic, saying to Guthrie, “I’m a woman.”