‘It’s official!’ First trailer for long-awaited ‘Friends’ reunion is out

There’s not all that much to see in the teaser — just the cast members, arm in arm, walking super slo-mo through the twilight while a slowed-down version of the show’s theme song, “I’ll Be There for You,” swells in the background. Then the title: The One Where They Get Back Together.

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “Friends” reunion is out, along with a premiere date on HBOMax: May 27.

Jennifer Aniston posted the teaser to her Instagram, racking up more than 4.5 million views in just an hour. “It’s official!” she wrote, adding, “Could we BE anymore excited?!”

The reunion will give the cast members — Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — the opportunity to ask each other, “How you doin’?” And apparently, after doing so, they’ll be joined (at least virtually?) by a multitude of famous guests, including Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck, Cindy Crawford, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, BTS, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, and many others.

After a 10-year run, “Friends” wrapped in 2004. But the sitcom has never gone away, thriving for years in syndication before becoming one of the most watched shows ever on Netflix and now reemerging on HBOMax. Its popularity is legendary, which is why WarnerMedia reportedly paid $425 million for the streaming rights for the next five years, according to the Hollywood Reporter.





