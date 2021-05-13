Lark Hotels remakes four historic properties in Kennebunkport, Maine

The Massachusetts-based hospitality company has been taking over classic, vintage, and historic properties throughout New England, and overhauling them into playful, updated boutique hotels, with fresh interiors, modern technology, and an intimate staff. Founded in 2012, the company now includes 25 properties throughout New England. (It also has one in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and another in Carmel, Calif.)

The Lark Hotels company continues its New England expansion with a unique takeover and redo of four historic properties in Kennebunkport, Maine.

This summer the company will come full circle, unveiling an interesting rollout, opening four historic properties in Kennebunkport as a single collection.

Advertisement

“My hospitality career started in Kennebunkport when I bought the Captain Fairfield Inn in 2004,” says Rob Blood, Lark Hotels president and cofounder of Elder & Ash design firm. “The town offers so much, and the history of the James Fairfield House stole my heart and imagination. I used the Fairfield House as a test kitchen for different hospitality ideas that popped into my head.

“It was there that I dreamed of one day bringing all of the captain’s houses in the neighborhood into one collection,” he says.

The James Fairfield House. Adam Policky

William Jefferds House. Read McKendree

Acton Patterson House. Read McKendree

The captain’s houses include William Jefferds House, James Fairfield House, Nathaniel Lord Mansion, and Acton Patterson House. Each property originally belonged to the daughters and sons-in-law of Captain Daniel Walker, a merchant and sea captain in the 1700s. Lark has completely renovated and revitalized each property and branded them as the Kennebunkport Captains Collection. “I viewed this as a once in a lifetime opportunity to bring these homes back into a collection,” says Blood. The four-inn village resort, located in the River Green neighborhood, is within easy walking distance to Kennebunkport downtown shops and restaurants, and includes 45 rooms spread over the four-inn collection, a full-service spa, and extensive gardens and gathering areas.

Advertisement

“Each property has its own personality,” Kristen Caouette, general manager of the Captains Collection, said on a recent tour. “We’re hoping that guests feel that they can gather at any or all of the houses. There will be indoor and outdoor nooks where people can feel comfortable to relax and linger, and each house might host special events, like afternoon teas, wine and cheese hours, or morning yoga sessions.”

William Jefferds House. Read McKendree

We started at the William Jefferds House, an 1805 Federal-style mansion, once home to Captain Jefferds and his wife, Sarah, and their 11 children. The stately mansion has been transformed into a bright, old-meets-new space; we found it quite stunning. There are modern, white shaggy carpets tossed on polished wood floors, bold geometric wallpaper, glossy white-paneled walls, and original art. The bright, spacious, sun-filled breakfast room, with swirly wood fans, is a cheery space to hang out. There are 10 updated rooms in the main house and an additional six in the attached carriage house, with whitewashed walls and barely-there colors mixed with architectural details and local landscape paintings. This KCC property is best for guests who like dazzling, light spaces.

William Jefferds House. Read McKendree

The lavish, three-story Nathaniel Lord Mansion, with a towering rooftop widow’s watch, was home to the Lord family for 158 years. It’s the centerpiece of the Kennebunkport Captains Collection, where KCC guests will check in (though guests can also check in remotely if they prefer contactless arrivals and departures) and gather in the large drawing room. It retains rich historic details, including paneled walls and woodwork, along with lush, jewel-toned fabrics. All 16 rooms have gas fireplaces, original pine floors, four-poster beds, and updated private baths.

Advertisement

The 1813 James Fairfield House is more whimsical in design and treatment, with bold colors, splashy modern art by a local Maine artist, and geometric wall and floor coverings. “It’s the most artful and eclectic in the collection,” says Blood. It has nine rooms, all with working fireplaces and updated private baths.

A room at the James Fairfield House. Read McKendree

The 1807 Acton Patterson House is the smallest property in the collection with four bedrooms, each with a working fireplace, a dining and living room with fireplaces, and a screened sun porch. Captain Nathaniel Lord once used it as his temporary residence while his mansion was under construction. Leather furnishings, dark woods, and plaid accents give the house a more casual, home-away-from-home country feel.

We couldn’t resist asking Blood which of the properties is his favorite. “That’s like asking if I prefer one of my children over another,” he responded. “They are all distinct and alluring in their own ways. Part of the joy of curating a collection is that you can give each piece a separate personality. So, I love them all.”

Kennebunkport Captains Collection, 207-967-3141, www.kennebunkportcaptains.com; rates start at $149.

A room at the James Fairfield House. Read McKendree





Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com