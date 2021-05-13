The Newport Flower Show blooms again, plus goats on the Cape and a healthier travel toothbrush

Pod vacations — groups of families or friends — are expected to be popular this summer, especially destinations located within a day’s drive from home. If you’re looking for such a family-friendly and easy getaway, check out the 21-room and -suite Sesuit Harbor Hotel. Set on more than 2 acres of landscaped grounds in the mid-Cape village of East Dennis, the hotel offers stylish accommodations with nostalgia-inducing amenities such as personalized breakfast picnic baskets and snuggles with resident goats named Lola and Brownie. Visitors can enjoy the nearby bayside beaches of Dennis (complimentary hotel bikes available) and can book add-on experiences such as kayak fishing tours, lessons at the Sesuit Harbor Tennis Center, and more. Rates from $149. 508-385-3326, www.sesuitharborhouse.com

The Newport Flower Show is back this year. Handout

FLOWER SHOW BLOOMS ANEW IN NEWPORT

Horticulturalists and home-garden-putterers will be happy to know the Newport Flower Show is back this year, creatively reimagined as an indoor, self-guided tour of floral design exhibits at Rosecliff Newport Mansions. Visitors arriving at “Back in Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy” will find the mansion’s 2,800-square-foot ballroom transformed into a verdant oasis with themes such as “Garden Nymph,” “Fireflies” and “Harvest Moon,” while the salon will showcase floral creations by designers interpreting the theme of “A Garden at Nighttime.” On the back terrace, a conservatory-like garden space will host al-fresco exhibition tables by local designers. Following CDC guidelines, the tour will move in one direction in spaces large enough to allow for social distancing, and will not include live lectures, demonstrations, food concessions, or shopping boutiques. June 18-20. Admission by timed entry; tickets available now. www.newportmansions.org/events/newport-flower-show

Maxwell, a new collection of oceanfront luxury resort residences. Handout

THERE:

LUXURY RESORT RESIDENCES DEBUT IN PV

Travelers seeking to escape crowded resorts in Puerto Vallarta (or PV as the cool kids call it) who still want five-star, resort-style services and amenities will swoon over Maxwell, a new collection of oceanfront luxury resort residences. Perched along the southern edge of Banderas Bay, steps from the trendy and sought-after Romantic Zone district, the 14 modern, two- to five-bedroom suites and penthouses feature open-concept interiors, state-of-the-art kitchens, private en suite bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to expansive balconies with dramatic ocean views. Amenities include 24-hour dedicated concierge, daily housekeeping, room service, wellness experiences, rooftop access with sprawling infinity pool — with swim-up bar, jacuzzi, lounge areas, and all-day dining restaurant/bar — secondary infinity pool, jacuzzi, gym, and a steam/massage room. The best part? With rates starting at $270 per night for a three-bedroom residence accommodating up to six people, the term “affordable luxury” is no longer an oxymoron in PV. www.maxwellpv.com

SPLASH INTO SUMMER AT ADIRONDACKS RESORT

Road trip time! Located about 300 miles from Boston, High Peaks Resort is a perfect basecamp for exploring the Lake Placid region of New York with friends and family this summer. Those looking for a good deal may want to consider the resort’s “Your Home in Adirondacks,” a package that includes daily breakfast at Dancing Bears Restaurant, complimentary upgraded Wi-Fi, Adirondack-inspired guest rooms, and access to all resort amenities including two indoor and two outdoor heated pools, indoor Jacuzzi, fully equipped fitness center, plus private access to Mirror Lake with complimentary use of kayaks, paddleboats, and stand-up paddleboards. Onsite full-service spa offers additional pampering. The resort is pet-friendly, so bring the pups along. Rates from $126. 800-755-5598, www.highpeaksresort.com/packages/your-home-adirondacks

Dr. Plotka’s Mouth Watchers Travel Toothbrushes Handout

EVERYWHERE:

ANTIMICROBIAL TRAVEL TOOTHBRUSH

You say you’re finally ready to travel but have forgotten how to pack? And where the heck is your travel toothbrush? Dr. Plotka’s Mouth Watchers Travel Toothbrushes are good items to acquire when updating your travel accessories. Invented by a Boston-area dentist, the toothbrushes feature ergonomic comfort grip and foldable design for easy packing. Long lasting dual-layered flossing bristles (10 times thinner than standard brush bristles) are infused with silver to eliminate 99 percent of bacteria growth on the brush within six hours. Available in two colors. $5.99. 866-941-8478, mouthwatchers.com/products/travel-tooth-brush

A fun way to memorialize your favorite vacation is with a blanket made by ThatBlanket. Handout

VACATION PHOTOS ON BLANKETS

A fun way to memorialize your favorite vacation is with a blanket made by ThatBlanket, a company that prints your own photos on its sherpa or fleece blankets. High-quality materials and unmatched print quality allow your small pictures to come to life on a large scale. Wrap yourself in cozy comfort with an image of your special destination — be it a Cape Cod beach or Mount Everest or the Eiffel Tower. On the easy-to-use website, simply upload your photo, choose desired material and size, and wait for delivery. Blankets can accommodate a single image as well as a collage of images and text. From $79.99. www.thatblanket.com

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.