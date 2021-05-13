Shore Leave renounces tiki concept, Dorchester gets a new seafood spot, and the Union Square Farmers Market returns

In a widely shared Instagram message, the restaurant vowed to remove references to tiki from its website and to edit its mug selection.

“The tiki concept is problematic because it promoted the fetishization of the colonization of the Pacific Islands,” says partner Ryan Lotz. “It relies on a variety of things that were taken from a group of people without their consent.”

Adjustments: The South End’s Shore Leave (11 William E. Mullins Way), which opened as a tiki bar in 2018, reopened on May 1 with a reframed concept.

“We have begun the process of parting ways with any mugs that represent racist, sexist, or colonial ideologies,” the post says.

The restaurant will also donate a portion of monthly sales to Massachusetts Asian + Pacific Islanders for Health (www.maphealth.org).

Now, Lotz plans to focus on tropical drinks, vacation-inspired snacks (burgers, hot dogs, wings), and an escapist environment. He will keep the Shore Leave name.

“To me, it conjures a vacation on dry land,” he says.

Mussels in cream sauce at Colette Wine Bistro in Porter Square in Cambridge. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Openings: Dorchester’s The Pearl South Bay (20B District Ave.) opened on Wednesday, May 12, serving seafood from Roxbury natives (and childhood friends) Malik and Mika Winder alongside Teda DeRosa Pinckney and Luther Pinckney.

Enjoy a raw bar, pasta dishes, lobster mac and cheese, grilled oysters, and hot or cold lobster rolls at lunch and dinner, with brunch coming soon.

In other seafood news, Row 34 is open in Burlington (300 District Ave.), replacing sister restaurant Island Creek Oyster Bar. Enjoy indoor or al fresco brunch, lunch, or dinner Wednesday through Sunday, with $1 oysters, buttered lobster rolls and lobster fettucine, and oyster sliders. Island Creek’s pandemic-era taco pop-up, La Ventana, isn’t going anywhere, either.

Markets: Somerville’s Union Square Main Streets launches its 17th farmers’ market season on Saturday, May 15, with a new location. The market moves from Union Square Plaza to 366 Somerville Ave., with more access to outdoor patios and businesses on a stretch of road closed to cars.

Visit more than 30 vendors, including Deano’s Pasta, Hooked, Mahalab Bakery, and Tasting Counter from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Reopenings: Colette (1924 Massachusetts Ave.) has reopened in Porter Square, overseen by Alex Falconer, the chef from sister bistro Frenchie. Visit for steak frites on the patio or garden Thursday through Sunday.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.