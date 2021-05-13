Blind date: He ‘is the GM of a restaurant that I have been wanting to try’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Getting lost in some foreign city

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He believes in honesty and equal agency in a relationship

HANNAH V.: 32 / marketing director

HER PERFECT SATURDAY: Good food, good wine, and good music

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HER HOME: Photos and artwork from her travels abroad

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, SOMERVILLE AND SOUTH END

HUNGRY FOR MORE

Chris I thought it would be a fun way of meeting someone new. The free dinner also caught my eye.

Hannah My best friend signed me up. She ran some of the answers by me but sent the submission in on my behalf.

Chris I was fairly relaxed. Zoom feels a lot more casual than an in-person blind date.

Hannah I didn’t have much time to prepare. Did a short workout, showered, and had a glass of wine.

Chris My first impression was that Hannah was physically attractive and had a really nice smile.

Hannah I logged on and Chris was already there. I thought Chris had a nice smile.

GET YOUR FILL

Chris The first thing we talked about was some of our favorite restaurants in the area.

Hannah We started by chatting about food. He ordered dinner from one of my favorite restaurants, Sarma, so that launched a great discussion. Chris is the GM of a restaurant in Cambridge that I have been wanting to try. We discussed how difficult it’s been for restaurants during COVID.

Chris We both have traveled a decent amount. We are trying to plan overseas trips once the pandemic is over.

Hannah We discussed our bucket list items for when things return to “normal.” We both want to make up for lost travel. Chris was supposed to attend the Olympics in Tokyo last summer and I am looking forward to a trip to Corsica and Sardinia.

Chris I got Brussels sprouts bravas, sesame fried chicken, and Turkish tiramisu from Sarma. It always has such good flavors and creativity.

Hannah I ordered from Fuji in the South End. I got a spicy tuna roll and seaweed salad. Always a great choice.

Chris She was very friendly and easy to talk with.

Hannah We asked each other a lot of questions and had plenty to discuss. Chris mentioned that he submitted an application because it was advertised that he could get a free meal and that caught his eye. I honestly thought this was hilarious and respected his honesty.

Chris We conversed pretty well, but I don’t think there were any overt moments of romantic chemistry. It’s hard to have that through Zoom, at least for me.

Hannah I think it was probably clear from the beginning that this felt more like a friendly conversation than a romantic connection.

LAST COURSE

Chris We chatted for about an hour and it kind of just ran its course. We exchanged that we had a nice time and said goodnight.

Hannah After about an hour, I wrapped it up. I enjoyed talking to Chris and think he’s a really nice guy but we had run through what felt like our shared topics of conversation.

SECOND DATE?

Chris It seems unlikely. There didn’t seem to be an obvious romantic spark.

Hannah No, I don’t think we would go on another date. It was pretty clear that we weren’t a match.

POST-MORTEM

Chris / B+

Hannah / B