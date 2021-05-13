9 young men shot in Providence, police say

Investigators found several dozen shell casings from four or five semi-automatic handguns, he said.

The shooting on Carolina Avenue was between rival groups who’ve been involved in a violent feud, Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. said in a news conference Thursday night. Police were called at 6:47 about shots fired, after gunmen in a vehicle had opened fire at people outside; some of them also returned fire, Clements said.

Nine young men were shot in Providence’s Washington Park neighborhood late Thursday afternoon, in the biggest mass shooting in recent history in Rhode Island’s capital city.

Some of the victims were driven to Rhode Island Hospital, which immediately locked down and diverted other patients to the emergency room, as police responded to the hospital and the crime scene.

Advertisement

The shooting was not random, the chief said, and he and Mayor Jorge O. Elorza deplored the violence that has left at least three victims in “very serious condition.” The men who were shot range in age from 19 to 25 years old, the chief said. This incident raised the number of shooting victims in Providence to 28 this year.

The two groups and some of the young men who were hit are “well-known” to police, Clements said. Just this year, the police have seized about twice as many firearms in crimes than past years, he said.

“We don’t shy away from saying we have a gun issue in this city,” Clements said. “Unfortunately, [some] young men have no regard for life.”

The mayor said he assured the neighbors on this otherwise quiet street that there would be extra patrols. “This has to stop, these young people involved believing that the way to solve [problems] is with handguns. That can’t be the way,” Elorza said. “There are too many guns on the streets... We have to do something about it.”

Advertisement

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.