COVID-19 pandemic grounds popular balloon festivals in N.H., Maine

The club said it normally begins planning and fund-raising for the extravaganza — which is usually held the first weekend of August — in late January or early February. This year, that wasn’t feasible.

“The Suncook Valley Rotary Club has announced that it will be cancelling the 2021 Annual Hot Air Balloon Rally,” the club said in the posting.

An annual hot air balloon rally beloved by locals on the ground in Pittsfield, N.H., will be canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said in a Facebook posting Tuesday.

“This winter, the direction of the pandemic was still uncertain and several of our Balloon Rally committee members were, and continue to be, heavily involved in the COVID 19 vaccine rollout across the State of NH as part of their day jobs,” the posting said. “For these reasons and others, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Hot Air Balloon Rally.”

The club also noted that normally around this time of year, organizers would be busy working with vendors, inking contracts, and making decisions about the festival.

“While our entire community is still dealing with and recovering from this public health pandemic it is not practical to request or make such commitments,” the posting said.

In addition, the club said it weighed several factors in deciding to nix the rally, including how the pandemic could affect vendors, balloonists, and the visiting public.

“With the large attendance we usually see at the Balloon Rally, we do not feel that we could ensure appropriate social distancing and public health precautions that are still needed at this time,” the posting said. “Therefore, the Club felt that cancelling the rally was the safest option for the community and the public.”

But rest assured, organizers said, hot air balloons will likely dot the summer sky in 2022 on a wholly unprecedented scale.

“While it is sad to think about missing the Balloon Rally this summer, we plan to be back in 2022 bigger and better than ever,” the posting said. “The Suncook Valley Rotary Club wishes everyone a safe summer and we look forward to seeing you at the rally in 2022.”

Not all the respondents to the Facebook posting agreed with the club’s decision.

“Why? More than 66% of the state has been vaccinated,” one woman wrote. “You’re kidding?!”

Another poster was more charitable in her response.

“Thank you to the dedicated Rotarians and their families who have given so much to make this event successful for so many years,” she wrote. “I bet stepping back again this year is difficult. Thank you for all you do.”

New Hampshire as of Thursday morning had logged 97,093 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 174 on Wednesday, according to the official state website.

“There were an average of 180 cases per day over the most recent 7-day period (May 6 to May 12),” the site said. “This is a 20 [percent] decrease compared to the previous 7-day period.”

Governor John Sununu, a Republican, said Wednesday that New Hampshire would open online COVID-19 vaccine appointments Thursday for kids aged 12 to 15, now that the two-dose Pfizer jab’s been approved for that age cohort.

“Our teams have been preparing to expand eligibility to individuals between the ages of 12 and 15 years old for weeks now and are ready to hit the ground running tomorrow,” Sununu said in a statement. “The vaccine is safe, it is effective, and it remains a vital tool in our efforts against COVID-19. We encourage all families to consider vaccinating their children, and to have those one-on-one conversations with their doctors should they have any questions.”

About 40 percent of New Hampshire residents are currently fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the state website. People are considered fully vaccinated once they get two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna doses spaced weeks apart, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson shot.

The Suncook Valley Rotary Club’s hot air balloon festival isn’t the only New England event of its kind grounded by the pandemic this year.

In Lewiston, Maine, the Great Falls Balloon Festival announced in a recent statement that its event also would not be held in 2021. It was scheduled to be held Aug. 20-22, according to the festival’s Facebook page.

“The Great Falls Balloon Festival Board is greatly saddened to announce the cancelation of the 2021 Great Falls Balloon Festival,” said President Tracy A. Collins in the statement. “After much deliberation and consideration, we do not feel we can meet our mission goals, respect the current state mandates and reach our sponsorship goals to put on this event given the effects of Covid.”

Collins said the board’s decision to cancel was unanimous and based on multiple factors.

“It is our mission to help create a platform for non-profits to raise funds and to bring tourism to Lewiston/Auburn,” Collins wrote. “Our event can easily see up to 100,000 visitors over the three-day event, so even with recent changes in our mandates, it would be an extreme challenge to keep everyone safe. Our board has diligently been planning this festival in hopes of putting on our 28th festival!”

But in 2022, Collins wrote, the festival’s coming back — emphatically.

“We value the health of our participants, guests, volunteers, and our communities, and we will be back with a vengeance for 2022!” Collins wrote.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.