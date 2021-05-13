Biden picks state court judge for Massachusetts federal bench

Kelley’s nomination is subject to confirmation by the US Senate. Her selection was hailed Wednesday by state Trial Court Chief Justice Paula M. Carey.

In a statement Wednesday, the White House said Biden had tapped Kelley, a former clinical instructor at Harvard Law School, to serve on the federal district court, which holds sessions in Boston, Springfield, and Worcester.

President Biden has nominated state Superior Court Judge Angel Kelley to serve on the federal bench in Massachusetts, a pick Senator Elizabeth Warren called a ”terrific addition” to the US judiciary.

“The Massachusetts Trial Court is proud that President Biden has chosen to nominate Judge Angel Kelley to the U.S. District Court,” Carey said in a separate statement. “Judge Kelley has been a leader as a Superior Court judge and chair of the Trial Court Public Outreach Committee, hosting listening sessions around the state to engage the public in discussions about the judiciary. We are grateful for her innumerable contributions to the Trial Court.”

Warren praised Kelley via Twitter on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“@SenMarkey and I were glad to recommend Judge Kelley to serve on the US District Court for the District of MA,” Warren tweeted. “In her diverse career of public service, she’s shown a deep commitment to equal justice. She’ll be a terrific addition to the federal bench.”

Senator Ed Markey echoed Warren in a tweet of his own.

“Thrilled that Judge Angel Kelley has been nominated by President Biden to serve on the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts,” Markey tweeted. @SenWarren and I highly recommended Judge Kelley because of her commitment to racial justice. Now, we’ll work to get her confirmed as quickly as possible.”

According to the White House, Kelley was appointed to the Massachusetts state district court in 2009 and joined the Massachusetts Superior Court bench in 2013.

Advertisement

During her time on the state Superior Court, the White House said, Kelley held a leadership position as a regional administrative judge, serving in that role from 2017 to 2020. Prior to becoming a judge, she’d worked as an assistant US attorney in Massachusetts from 2007 to 2009, according to the Biden administration.

She was a clinical instructor at Harvard from 2005 to 2007 and also worked as a lawyer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey from 1997 to 2005, the White House statement said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.