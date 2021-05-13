Body recovered from Pittsfield lake

A body believed to be that of a missing New York man was recovered from Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield Thursday afternoon, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said.

The man, who was not identified, had been reported missing from the New York area last week, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a press release. Pittsfield police found a vehicle registered to him near the lake on Monday and began searching the water after determining it was unlikely he had left the area.