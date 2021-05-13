Body recovered from Pittsfield lake

A body believed to be that of a missing New York man was recovered from Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield Thursday afternoon, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said.
The man, who was not identified, had been reported missing from the New York area last week, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a press release. Pittsfield police found a vehicle registered to him near the lake on Monday and began searching the water after determining it was unlikely he had left the area.
The Pittsfield police and fire, State Police, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and the Berkshire county sheriff’s office all participated in the three day search for the man, the release said. His death is being investigated as an apparent drowning.
The Colonie, N.Y. Police are assisting the district attorney’s office in the investigation, the release said. No evidence of foul play has been found, according to the statement.
