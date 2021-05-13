A drone gets the attention of police

At 4:30 p.m. April 8, Winthrop police got word from State Police at Logan Airport that there was a drone flying in restricted air space, and the person who was piloting the drone was standing on Woodside Avenue. According to the log entry, police reported that it was a homeowner using the drone to check “on their roof due to animals getting in” and they “didn’t realize it was that high and they are aware of the restrictions and were apologetic.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

A WAY WITH WORDS

At 11 a.m. May 7, Wilmington police got a call from someone at the Golden Nozzle Car Wash on Main Street who reported seeing a young man in his teens or early 20s who was “rearranging the words on the signboards in an attempt to spell inappropriate words.” According to the log entry, police searched the area for the mischief-maker but could not locate him.

THAT’S YOUR EMERGENCY?

At 9:53 a.m. May 3, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a resident of Paddock Road who was requesting “assistance finding her keys.”

HOW’S MY DRIVING?

Driving a truck ain’t always easy. Just ask the driver of a box truck that struck the arm of a train crossing signal on Main Street in Wilmington on the morning of April 13. Thankfully, there were no injuries, but Keolis (the company that operates the commuter rail) had to stop trains from passing through until the arm was fixed, and the truck had to be towed from the scene. Then, the very next morning, a large dump truck lost its load and dropped a large pile of dirt in the middle of the intersection of Route 125 and the Exit 41 ramp to Interstate 93 in Wilmington. The truck also left a trail of dirt down Ballardvale Street, according to the police log. Two days later, on April 16, a delivery vehicle caused some chaos in Bridgewater. Police tweeted that a resident on Pleasant Street had furniture delivered to his home and the delivery vehicle struck a stone wall, causing it to collapse. The vehicle then drove over the lawn before fleeing from the scene.

GIVE ME A BREAK

At 12:30 a.m. April 15, Wakefield police were called to investigate a report of suspicious activity on Montrose Avenue. According to the log entry, the caller reported seeing a person on the roof of a home and another on the ground nearby. Police responded and spoke to the people, who turned out to be neighbors who were locked out of their home and were trying to get inside.

ALARMING SITUATION

At 11:07 p.m. April 29, Stow police received a call from a resident of the Plantation Apartments on Johnston Way who said a woman he did not know came to his door and “may need assistance.” The log entry states that police responded and spoke to the woman, who lived in a nearby apartment building and left because an alarm was going off in her apartment. Police went over to her building to investigate and reported that the “alarm was from a bedside alarm clock.”

GAME, SET, MATCH

At 4:51 p.m. Feb. 25, Winthrop police got a call from someone who was locked inside the tennis courts at Ingleside Park on Brookfield Road and needed assistance in getting the gates open. The log entry stated that police called the parks director to provide a key to open the gates, and the person was successfully freed from the tennis courts.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.