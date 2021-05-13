Expect a gorgeous weekend ahead

What happens meteorologically is this: As the sun comes out each day, it heats the ground intently. That air then rises, eventually cooling and condensing, creating those billowy clouds you see. There can even be a shower.

The last few weeks in May are always interesting, weather wise. Meteorological summer is a few weeks away and the sun is so strong that it is similar to the last week of July. But in spite of the intense UV light, it still feels slightly cool when the clouds cover the sun, or if you venture into the shade. That’s the type of day we had on Thursday and we are set to have a similar afternoon on Friday.

Advertisement

We may see a shower Friday afternoon, but they are forecast to be very widely scattered as is shown in this radar forecast. WeatherBELL

If you do see a shower over the next few days it won’t last long -- but there’s always a chance one of them could get you quite wet in a short amount of time.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the highest risk for showers will be between 2:00 p.m. until about sunset. Thereafter skies will clear and temperatures will fall back to very comfortable levels. I’m looking at readings in the 40s the next couple of nights and then mainly in the lower and middle 50s right into early next week. In my opinion, this is some of the best sleeping weather because you can keep the windows open.

Of course you will have to worry about the pine pollen which is starting to emerge and cover everything with that coat of yellow. Fun fact, although pine pollen is very visible, it’s unlikely you’re actually allergic to it, unlike Maple oak and Ash which are not visible to the naked eye. It is counter intuitive, but the large size of the pine pollen is part of the reason why it isn’t considered an allergen for most.

Advertisement

Mild days and cool nights are forecast to continue for the next week. The longer range part of this image is not reliable. WeatherBELL

Temperatures during the afternoon for the next 5 to 7 days are going to be within a few degrees of 70. You can knock about 10° off these readings if you’re on Cape Cod or across the eastern part of Cape Ann.

What I don’t see in the next week is any significant rain and this means if you are planting your gardens you’ll need to keep an eye on soil moisture especially if you’re trying to germinate any seed including grasses. Nevertheless, enjoy the next week of weather. It really is going to be pretty special.

There is no longer any drought for now in southern New England. NOAA



