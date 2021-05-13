Experts divided on CDC’s loosened mask recommendations

“CDC to announce that fully vaccinated folks no longer need to mask up or physically distance in most circumstances,” Jha tweeted shortly before the CDC made the change official. “Get the shot.”

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, suggested in a Twitter thread that the shift on masks should motivate more people to get inoculated.

Public health specialists on Thursday had mixed reactions to the CDC’s dramatic decision to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely quit donning face coverings inside most places.

He said the news was encouraging, though he added a caveat.

“This is real,” Jha tweeted. “And its correct[.] And its good[.] The science on this is pretty clear. Vaccinated people rarely get sick and don’t do much transmitting.”

At the same time, Jha tweeted, it makes sense to keep mask mandates in place for just a little longer.

“Since we don’t know who is vaccinated and who isn’t, reasonable to keep indoor mask mandates for a few more weeks,” Jha tweeted. “Allows people to finish getting vaccinated[.] And infection numbers to drop further[.] Agree that vaccinated folks are safe. Policy response should follow in weeks ahead.”

Dr. Eleanor J. Murray, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Boston University’s School of Public Health, tweeted that she was struck by recent pivots in the public discourse around masks.

“Feel like I have whiplash from how quickly certain people switched from pushing hard for official recognition of airborne covid to pushing hard for removal of *indoor* mask mandates,” Murray tweeted. “Like, can we please take a breath & make sure our indoor workplace safety regulations are up to standard in light of covid? Because they are not.”

That tweet prompted a word of agreement from Dr. Beth S. Linas, an infectious disease and digital health epidemiologist based in Washington, D.C., who wrote simply in response, “RIGHT????????????????”

Linas wrote in a separate tweet that the new mask policy was the “start of a natural experiment!,” adding a concerned face emoji.

“Of course people who are fully [vaccinated] welcome the updated guidance re #masking and the data heavily supports this,” Linas wrote. “Do we have data that details how these recommendations can improve #vaccine uptake? I’m familiar with #incentivization- so no need to explain that.”

She said she hopes one important point continues to be emphasized.

“Also- can we clarify that this doesn’t mean the #pandemic is OVER? I’m all for getting back to life (I’m getting married in July!) but I’m also aware of how novel pathogens can evolve and what continued #publichealth issues remain,” Linas tweeted.

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious disease physican and associate professor at the Boston University School of Medicine, tweeted that the guidelines should be based on multiple data points.

“It is my fervent hope that these guidelines are linked not just to individual vaccination status but also to proportion of community vaccinated, i.e. certain amount of population has received first dose at least,” wrote Bhadelia, who also directs the Special Pathogens Unit at Boston Medical Center.

And Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the University of California, San Francisco Department of Medicine, tweeted that the revised recommendations, while sound, raise a related question about establishing proof of vaccination.

“New @CDCgov guidance is huge, & consistent w/ science on astonishing effectiveness of vaccination,” Wachter tweeted. “As usual, big question it raises is how to tell the vaccinated from unvaccinated. It’s time to have serious discussion re: trustworthy proof of vaccination.”

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds. The announcement comes as the CDC and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people — people who are two weeks past their last required COVID-19 vaccine dose — in part to highlight the benefits of getting the shot.

“Why did it take @CDCgov til May 13 to recommend the vaccinated be liberated?” tweeted Dr. Eric Topol, a physician and best-selling author. “Because it was unclear if vaccines protect against transmission—not just harboring the virus in your nose—but spreading it It’s abundantly clear now, at least w/ mRNA vaccines, that transmission is rare.”

Dr. Joseph G. Allen, an associate professor at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, also tweeted in support of the new mask protocols.

“Great work by CDC updating their guidance in response to the rapidly improving conditions in the US,” Allen tweeted.

Dr. Carlos del Rio, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine, tweeted that the new rules could result in more people getting vaccinated.

“CDC says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need masks indoors or outdoors in most cases,” del Rio tweeted. “I spoke to ⁦@lauriemcginley2 about the importance that removing face mask requirements for fully vaccinated persons will have to help vaccination rates.”

Material from the Associated Presse was used in this report. Martin Finucane of the Globe Staff contributed.

