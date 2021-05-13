Harvard poll: Americans skeptical of CDC amid COVID-19 pandemic

The statement said respondents reported high confidence in health care workers for recommendations aimed at boosting public health, with 71 percent voicing “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of trust in nurses, 67 percent trusting doctors, and 70 percent swearing by healthcare workers they know.

The poll, released Thursday under the title “The Public’s Perspective on the United States Public Health System,” was conducted from Feb. 11 to March 15, with a sample of 1,305 adults, the foundation said in a statement.

Amid a COVID-19 pandemic that’s killed over 580,000 people in the US, Americans are more inclined to heed the counsel of individual doctors and nurses than they are to trust advice from government agencies like the CDC, according to a new poll from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

By contrast, the poll found, just 52 percent of respondents trust the CDC, only 41 percent trust state and local health departments, and a paltry 37 percent trust the FDA and NIH.

At the same time, the poll found, the pandemic has highlighted the critical role played by the nation’s public health programs, with 71 percent of respondents voicing support for “substantially increasing federal spending on” improving such initiatives, and 72 percent affirming they believe the work of public health agencies is extremely or very important to the country’s well-being.

“We appear to be entering a new era for public health, with widespread recognition of the critical importance of public health agencies and broad public support for substantially more funding,” said Robert J. Blendon, co-director of the survey and the Richard L. Menschel Professor of Public Health and professor of health policy and political analysis emeritus at the Chan School, in the statement.

But success, Blendon continued, “requires increasing public trust in public health institutions and the perceived performance of these agencies.”

Blendon’s words were echoed by Richard E. Besser, the foundation’s president and chief executive officer who also served previously as former acting director of the CDC.

“Our nation’s public health system entered the pandemic underfunded and understaffed—problems that have persisted for generations—and the consequences of this underinvestment over the past year have been devastating,” Besser said in the statement. “It is heartening that strong majorities of the American public support more substantial public health funding, which will put us in a better position to prepare for and respond to future health emergencies.”

Public health, Besser said, “must also use this moment to commit to addressing the systemic challenges to improved health and well-being—including structural racism and discrimination—that continue to consign too many people of color in this country to shorter, sicker lives.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.