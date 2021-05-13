Man killed by Leicester police during confrontation had his right to drive suspended last fall as an ‘immediate threat’

Richardson, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. , drove another SUV to the Leicester police station after 6:13 a.m. Sunday and repeatedly rammed the building with the vehicle. When officers arrived to confront Richardson, he allegedly pulled out what police described as a rifle and pointed it at the officers. He was shot and killed; two Leicester officers were placed on leave after the fatal shooting.

And when officers confronted Richardson outside the home on Trenton Street he shared with his parents around 1:30 a,m on Oct. 24, Richardson called the officers [expletive] pigs” raised a single finger on each hand in their direction and ordered them to get “off my [expletive] property.’”

Zachary M. Richardson, the man shot and killed by Leicester police Sunday, had his driver’s license revoked as an “Immediate threat” after officers tracked Richardson to his home by following gouged streets and a 50-foot-long line of rocks that had been pulled into the street by an SUV, according to a police report.

In a report sent to the Registry of Motor Vehicles by Officer Travis W. McCauley last fall, police wrote that another driver called 911 and reported seeing an SUV driving west on Route 9 on three tires - and one metal wheel rim. The caller lost track of the SUV when it turned onto a side street but police discovered the direction the SUV went by examining the street itself.

Advertisement

“We were able to locate the street the vehicle went down because we could see a gouge in the street coming off Main Street (Route 9) and going down Church Street,’' McCauley wrote. Driving down Church Street, police discovered landscaping in front of a house on the left side of the street had been dislodged.

“Large rocks were dragged by the vehicle into the roadway which spread approximately 50 feet down the road,” McCauley wrote. “As we continued from Church Street to Towtaid Street, we were able to follow the gouge mark all the way to Trenton Street.”

Advertisement

Arriving at the Richardson home, officers saw a damaged Chevrolet Tahoe parked behind the house where it had crashed into a picnic table and when officers tried to start a conversation with Richardson, he began shouting at them. Richardson smelled of alcohol, but he refused to tell police where he had been that evening, the report said.

“Due to his erratic behavior, [Richardson] was escorted into his house by his mother,” McCauley wrote.

Police cited RIchardson for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage and marked lanes violation, charges RIchardson pleaded not guilty to during his arraignment in East Brookfield District Court on Feb. 18, records show.

But police also took the step of asking the RMV to use its authority to immediately suspend a person’s right to drive if law enforcement considers them to be a threat to public safety when behind the wheel. That request was approved, and Richardson’s license was immediately suspended last October, records show.

Leicester Police Chief Kenneth Antanavica and Timothy Connolly, spokesman for Early’s office said the investigation into Richardson’s death is ongoing and the agencies had no new information to share with the public.

Richardson’s parents could not be reached for comment Thursday.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.