Masks still required indoors in Boston as city reviews new CDC guidelines

According to the federal guidance, even vaccinated people should still wear masks in crowded indoor settings such as public transportation, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.

City officials “will need an opportunity to review their updated guidance, but in the meantime we will continue to follow the state’s guidance on indoor mask wearing, which is still in effect,” said Nick Martin, a spokesman for Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

Boston will not immediately change its mask requirements after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday relaxed its guidance for people who are fully vaccinated, advising that they may cease wearing masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

Advertisement

The new CDC guidance marks a major turning point in the country’s fight against the coronavirus, and creates an important incentive for Americans who have not yet gotten their shots.

But the new guidelines raise as many questions as they answer: Will state and local governments change their requirements, and will businesses? How will residents know whether the maskless people around them have been vaccinated? And what does this mean for vaccinated parents whose children have not yet been inoculated?

Spokespeople for Governor Charlie Baker and the state’s COVID-19 Command Center did not immediately respond to questions about whether or when the state might change its requirements. Under current rules, Massachusetts residents must cover their faces while in indoor public places and if they are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from other people while outside.

“We have all longed for this moment,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said at a White House news conference Thursday. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”

Walensky said the agency would soon issue new guidance for specific settings like summer camp and travel. Federal officials also said vaccinated Americans should abide by existing local and state regulations.

Advertisement

Not all vaccinated Americans will be eager to take off the masks they’ve become accustomed to wearing this past year in grocery stores and even public parks.

Earlier this month, when the CDC eased its guidelines on outdoor mask wearing, many in Boston kept their faces covered — whether due to an abundance of caution or confusion, due to their personal health concerns, or even to send a political signal.

Walensky said immunocompromised individuals who are vaccinated should consult their doctors before they give up their masks.

In Massachusetts, 74 percent of adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, Baker said this week. Adolescents between 12 and 15 years old began receiving Pfizer vaccines in the state this week, after the shot was approved in that age group. But children under 12 are still not eligible for vaccines and will still need to wear masks, according to the CDC website.





Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.