Mass. reports 572 new coronavirus cases among public school students, 48 among school staff members

The state K-12 education agency estimates that about 690,000 students across the state are attending some form of in-person learning, and about 135,000 staff members are working in buildings, the same as the previous week.

The number of cases reported among staff members was at its lowest single-week level since late September.

Local school officials in Massachusetts reported to the state 572 new coronavirus cases among students and 48 among school staff members for the week that ended Wednesday.

Cases are only reported among students who are attending in-person school; cases among students in a fully remote learning model are not being tracked by the state. Cases among staff members are only being reported if the employee was inside a school building within the seven days prior to the reported case.

Among the highest number of cases reported in a single school or district for the week ending Wednesday, Lawrence Public Schools reported 37 cases among students and five among staff members, Brockton Public Schools reported 23 cases among students, and New Bedford Public Schools reported 18 among students and three among staff members.

The latest figures, released Thursday, include any cases reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between May 6 and 12. State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them to the state.

Starting the week that ended Oct. 21, local school districts were required to report their coronavirus cases to state education officials. The first three reports released by the state did not require districts to report their cases.

Combined, a total of 13,288 cases among students and 6,150 among staff members have been reported to the state since September.

Most Massachusetts elementary and middle schools have returned to full-time, in-person learning, and high schools are slated to return by May 17. All Massachusetts families can keep their children in remote learning through the end of the academic year.

Thursday’s report came just days after Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was authorized for emergency use in adolescents ages 12 to 15, a development that has made vaccines available to most middle and high schoolers nationwide this week.

The pool testing program, which bundles multiple samples together to test at once, processed 12,763 pools from 176 school districts from May 3 to 9, state education officials reported Thursday; 91 pooled results came back positive. When a pool is positive, all people in that pool are retested individually.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.