Mass. teachers union follows national labor push for a full school reopening this fall

“The last year has been incredibly difficult for students, for educators, and for parents, but the light at the end of the tunnel is now in sight,” Kontos wrote in a statement. “With the state’s vaccination campaign continuing to progress and the approval this week of a vaccine for children ages 12 and over, there is a clear pathway to full school reopening this fall.”

Beth Kontos, president of the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, echoed a call Thursday from national president Randi Weingarten to “safely reopen schools for all students in the next academic year.”

The local chapter of the nation’s second-largest teachers union is standing behind a nationwide push for schools to return to full-time, in-person learning this fall.

Earlier on Thursday, Weingarten called for school buildings to be open five days a week next academic year, a significant turnaround for teachers unions that have voiced concerns about the safety of in-person learning since March 2020.

Union leaders nationwide and in Massachusetts have repeatedly voiced concerns that many school districts have been without the updated ventilation systems, space for social distancing, regular testing systems, or other mitigation strategies that would make full-time, in-person learning safe.

But school districts are starting to receive the resources they’ve needed, Kontos said.

“With a new administration in Washington, our school districts are finally receiving the resources they need to recover from the pandemic,” Kontos said. “However, we have major work to do to overcome a lingering lack of trust within communities hit hardest by COVID-19, and to ensure that full school reopening this fall is done safely and equitably.”

Kontos stressed the need for an “all-hands-on-deck approach” that would prepare both school buildings and students and staff for a full-time return. Some of the investments she hopes will be funded include: tutoring, smaller class sizes, social-emotional support, and other mental health services.

Additional support is needed, she said, for students with complex needs, English language learners, and others who have struggled throughout the pandemic.

“With billions of dollars in one-time federal COVID relief aid coming to Massachusetts, we have a once-in-a-generation chance to repair economic and racial inequities in our schools, provide every student with a safe and nurturing learning environment, foster trust in our public schools, and rebuild confidence in in-person learning,” Kontos said.

