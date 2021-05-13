The newly refurbished Plymouth center puts art in the picture

The North Street center is open to the public after the completion of a project that includes a new elevator and a new entrance to improve accessibility. The project also created new gallery space on the building’s second floor and opened more studio space on the first floor for the center’s busy schedule of art classes.

After completing its “Elevate the Arts” expansion and refurbishment project, Plymouth Center for the Arts is holding its annual juried Fine Art of Photography Exhibition on the walls of the updated building.

"Catching Fireflies" by Madeline Dawley of Plymouth was awarded third place in black and white photography in the annual photo competition open to public view at the Plymouth Center for the Arts.

Kathleen Dunn, a volunteer at the arts center, said the renovated facility is now “completely accessible to everyone in the community.”

Opening this month and continuing through June 20, the center’s annual photography show is the largest put on by a regional arts organization in New England, according to photographer and board member Richard Mulcahy.

Among the prize winners, Madeleine Dawley of Plymouth was awarded third place in black and white photography for “Catching Fireflies,” and Sally Bousquet of Hingham received honorable mention in color photography for “Finding a Way.”

The best in show prize was awarded to Nancy Nichols of Belmont for “Self Portrait in Hospital Gown.”

Admission to the show is free.

Hours at the expanded arts center also are new, Dunn said. The facility is now open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The center’s volunteers also are seeking new members in May, offering a 10 percent discount on the center’s art classes and purchases of art and fine crafts from its Artisan Shop, plus a tote bag.

In addition to the annual photography show in Plymouth, two other visual arts presentations take place this month, sponsored by regional libraries.

Work by Nathalie Fitzgerald, who was born and grew up in Milton, is the subject of a virtual exhibit of oil paintings at Milton Public Library that runs through June. The artist attended Providence College and currently teaches art at Norwell High School.

The online exhibition includes paintings of flowers and gardens, landscapes, city streets, architecture, and other subjects, according to the library, and can be viewed at miltonlibrary.org.

In Marshfield, Ventress Memorial Library is hosting an online talk by art history scholar Jane Oneail titled “Fierce Females: Women in Art,” on Saturday, May 15, from 2 to 3 p.m.

According to the library, Oneail’s talk examines the history of female subjects as “objects of desire.” Her presentation asks, “How do images of women change when women become the creators?”

The program focuses on the lives and works of major women artists from the Renaissance up to the 20th century, singling out Artemisia Gentileschi, an accomplished artist of the 17th-century Baroque period, and Mary Cassatt, an American artist who painted in France in the 19th-century and exhibited with the French Impressionists.

Advance registration is required for this presentation through the library’s calendar of events at ventresslibrary.org. A Zoom link will be sent to participants 24 hours before to the event.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.