Owners of historic New Hampshire farm ravaged by fire say they plan to rebuild

“The big barn burned down completely,” Scamman said in a telephone interview. “But you have to pick up and move on...We’ll have to figure out how we build the new barn. The old granite foundation can’t be used so we have to clean everything out. We’re going to have to rebuild something new.”

The large barn at Scamman Farm in Stratham, N.H. was built in 1836, according to Doug Scamman.

The owners of a historic farm in New Hampshire say they plan to rebuild their barn that was destroyed in a fire Monday night .

Scamman said another barn on the property that dates back to 1750 is also in need of repairs. Windows were broken and there was smoke damage on the inside, but it’s “certainly very salvageable,” he said.

“It was quite a fire,” said Scamman. “The biggest thing is, they saved the house. The fire department did a very good job, because they’re all in a very close area.”

When firefighters responded to Scamman Farm at 10:36 p.m. Monday they found the large barn engulfed in flames. Between 250 and 300 chickens perished in the fire; only 15 or 16 survived, he said.

The farm has long been an important stop on the political trail for Republican candidates. In 2011 Mitt Romney went to the farm to announce that he was running for president, and Romney returned a few years later to endorse Scott Brown when he was running for a seat in the US Senate. Presidents George W. Bush, and his father, George H.W. Bush, have also visited the farm.

The farm house at Scamman Farm was built in 1776 and over the years the property has been used as a chicken farm, apple orchard, draft horse farm, and dairy farm, according to the farm’s website.

Doug and Stella Scamman — both of whom served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives — purchased the farm house and land in 1972 when it was known as Bittersweet Farm. In 2010 their son Kirk and his fiancée took over and “created the Scamman Farm you know today,” the website states.

Scamman said he’s focused on repairing the 1750 barn and rebuilding the one that was destroyed in the fire.

“I feel like we got a bad break, but we’re just picking up and moving forward,” he said. “When you’re on a farm, I was taught that you don’t cry over spilled milk. We just keep going.”

