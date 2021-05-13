Leominster video store owner employed dozens of shoplifters — and stores lost millions, police say

John Duplease, who owned and operated Adopt a Video in Leominster, was arrested following a year-long investigation by Leominster police into what they described as a “criminal enterprise.” Duplease allegedly employed more than 26 boosters, who regularly shoplifted items from stores like Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s, Walmart, CVS, Stop & Shop, and Hannaford’s, Lancaster police wrote in a Facebook post.

A 54-year-old Leominster man, who owned a video store in the town, was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly employed “boosters” — “known drug addicts and prolific shoplifters” — to steal items from local stores that he would then resell on websites like eBay and Amazon, police said.

Once the items were stolen, Duplease allegedly listed them for sale on his private Amazon and eBay accounts. Sergeant Thomas Wade said he was unsure how long Duplease had been running the alleged scheme but his high profits — more than a million dollars, according to police — indicate “it was a longtime operation.”

Duplease was arrested after a search warrant was executed at Adopt A Video and his home at 30 Spec Pond Ave. in Leominster, police said. When searching the store, police found and took possession of 1,695 stolen items. At his Spec Pond Avenue residence, police found 4,609 stolen items.

Police released photos of stolen items they had seized. LEGO Star Wars sets, drills, and a Keurig coffee maker, were among the items in the pictures.

As a result of Duplease’s alleged scheme, the stores lost millions of dollars in revenue and the state lost millions in tax revenue, police said.

“An abundance of cash and other evidence” was discovered at both the store and Duplease’s home, police said.

Duplease is charged with aggravated organized retail crime over $10,000, leader of an organized retail crime, and receiving stolen property over $1,200. He is set to be arraigned in Leominster District Court, according to Wade.

