Reefer madness?

How else to explain the recent behavior of so many Republicans other than they are really, really high?

There is now probable cause to suggest that cabal is the Republican Party.

Maybe it’s because I’ve watched too many Seth Rogen movies, but ever since the sale of cannabis was legalized in many states, I’ve had the sneaking suspicion there is some quasi-government cabal hoarding all the good weed.

Take, for example, Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing, where a Republican congressman compared the mob that stormed the Capitol in January to a group of tourists, conjuring images of Americans from the heartland, clad in plaid shorts, loose-fitting polos, and socks and sandals, strolling around the Capitol armed with nothing more dangerous than cameras around their necks.

Paul Gosar, a Republican congressman from Arizona, claimed that the Department of Justice’s investigation of the insurrection amounted to harassment of “peaceful patriots.”

By peaceful patriots, it’s unclear if he was referring to the guys who were blinding police officers with bear spray or those who beat Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone to within an inch of his life.

Gosar is a frequent flyer, infamous for saying and tweeting nutty things. He has long trucked in birtherism and QAnon conspiracy theories and promoted the wacky claim that George Soros is a Nazi sympathizer.

As off-the-wall as Gosar’s claim about murderous fanatics being peaceful patriots was, he had nothing on Andrew Clyde, a Republican from Georgia.

“There was no insurrection, and to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bold-faced lie,” Clyde said. “Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion standing between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”

Um, no, you wouldn’t. Unless you’re crazy or fatuous, and Representative Clyde appears to be both.

“Hey, honey, what do you say we load up the kids in the station wagon, head down to D.C., break all the windows in the Capitol, beat the hell out of some cops, then grab some crabs on the Potomac?”

Family fun day!

Not to be outdone, Ralph Norman, a Republican from South Carolina, insisted that because no one had polled the insurrectionists, there’s no proof they were Trumpers.

This despite that fact that some insurrectionists have freely admitted they stormed the Capitol because Trump incited them.

Steve Lynch, the Democratic representative from South Boston, sits on that committee and he, like most sentient human beings, was incredulous at what he was hearing.

“I find it hard to believe the revisionist history that’s being offered by my colleagues on the other side,” Lynch said.

The good congressman from Southie was being generous in describing them as colleagues.

As for the antics of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-QAnon, you can’t blame weed. Her bizarre behavior is a preexisting condition.

In her latest attempt to prove that acting crazy is the fastest route to success in the GOP, Greene stalked New York Democrat and progressive darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, demanding AOC defend her “radical socialist” beliefs.

It looked like an episode of “The Real Mean Girls of Capitol Hill.”

All of this plays well to the base that elects people like Greene, Gosar, Clyde, and Norman, base being the operative word.

As for the fantasy that Liz Cheney will rescue the GOP from Trumpers, anyone who believes that is hitting the bong too often.

The Republicans had good reason to dump Cheney from leadership. She doesn’t represent the Republican Party any more than Charlie Baker does. They’re outliers. Cheney, Baker, and common sense governors like Phil Scott in Vermont and Larry Hogan in Maryland are touted as the great bright hopes who will return the GOP to the days of reasonable fiscal policy and compassionate conservatism.

Keep dreaming, or smoking, because such thinking is madness, a pipe dream if ever there were one.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.