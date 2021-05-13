Seven Mass. high school seniors named Presidential Scholars

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in the statement. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence.”

In a statement, the Education Department identified the Massachusetts recipients as Ritvik Chandra Pulya, of Acton; Arden E. Lloyd, of Amherst; Andrew Harris, of Concord; Caroline Curran, of Pocasset; Kevin Wen, of Somerville; Maria Isabella Carpenter, of Wenham; and Julie A Canuto-Depina, of Weymouth.

Seven Massachusetts high school seniors have been selected as 2021 US Presidential Scholars, a prestigious honor bestowed to just 161 students nationwide, the US Department of Education said Thursday.

The statement said the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars each year selects honorees based on academic achievement, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts. The panel also considers community service, leadership and a “demonstrated commitment to high ideals,” the statement said.

Recipients do not receive cash scholarships, but they can look forward to an unforgettable trip to the nation’s center of power.

“Students chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars receive an expense-paid trip to Washington, D. C. in June and are presented the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House, in commemoration of their achievements,” the Education Department says on its website.

During their visit, the site says, scholars “have access to important national and international figures, including government officials, educators, authors, musicians, scientists and other accomplished people. Scholars are provided opportunities to: wrestle with issues that concern America and the world; attend recitals, receptions and ceremonies held in their honor; and visit area museums and monuments.”

More than 6,000 candidates qualified for the 2021 awards, the statement said.

Recipients, the department said, are comprised of one young woman and one young man from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad. The field also includes 15 recipients chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 in career and technical education, the statement said.

