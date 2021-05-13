Skeletal remains discovered in a Maine shed could hold key to solving mystery involving missing woman

The remains were found on the property of Douglas Scott Sr., who died from COVID-19 in March and whose daughter has been reported as missing.

The recent discovery of skeletal remains inside a shed in Casco, Maine, could be the break that solves the mystery of a woman’s disappearance.

Maine State Police said the remains were discovered on May 8 by one of Scott’s children who was cleaning out his residence at 196 Poland Springs Road in Casco, a town of 3,742 that’s home to Sebago Lake State Park. The remains were found inside a shed on Scott’s property, according to Shannon Moss, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police.

Scott, who died March 4 at the age of 82, had five children, according to documents filed in Cumberland County Probate Court. On March 22, his son Douglas Scott Jr. filed an affidavit stating that the whereabouts of his sister, Denise Scott Ramsey, had been unknown for some time.

Scott wrote that they reached out to her contacts on Facebook to find out where she was — without any success.

“No one has heard anything for quite a while,” Scott wrote in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Denise Scott Ramsey was reported as missing to police in Cumberland County and the Social Security Administration. In the probate court case filings Denise Scott Ramsey’s address is listed as 196 Poland Springs Road.

Her brother, Shaun E. Scott, said his sister. who was in her mid-50s, had been living with their father when she vanished about a year and a half ago. He believes the bones that were found on his father’s property are hers.

“I’m 99 percent sure it’s her,” he said in a telephone interview.

Scott said the mysterious circumstances surrounding his sister’s disappearance has weighed on his family and said he couldn’t comment further due to the pending investigation.

“We’re waiting for answers from the state police,” he said. “Every day feels like a year.”

After learning of the grisly discovery, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and Maine State Police secured the scene and detectives and deputies have been interviewing witnesses and other persons of interest in the case.

“We can’t confirm Denise Scott Ramsey was last seen at the house… just that we are aware that there is a missing person’s report and we are working with the family regarding that information,” Moss said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Maine State Police said the chief medical examiner’s office began a post-mortem examination on the remains on May 9, and the investigation will continue as they work to identify the remains.

“At this point we are waiting on additional testing and DNA exams from the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office to come back and that could take several weeks or even longer,” Moss said.





