‘Bring it on’: Cheney remains defiant after ouster from House leadership role

“For reasons I don’t understand, my party has chosen to embrace former President Donald Trump,” Cheney said on the “Today” show on NBC Thursday. “Leadership is about leading. And it’s about making sure how important fundamental principles are...Silence is not an option.”

Cheney was removed from her role as the third-ranking Republican in the House by her colleagues in a voice vote Wednesday, a move pushed by Trump and his congressional allies. Cheney voted to impeach Trump and has steadfastly held him responsible for the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

Representative Liz Cheney was defiant Thursday, saying she is committed to challenging former president Donald Trump’s role in the Republican Party and is confident she will retain her seat as Wyoming’s sole representative in Congress.

“Today” host Savannah Guthrie asked Cheney multiple times if she is now going to run for president. Cheney did not answer the question and instead repeated that one of her goals is to make sure Trump never returns to the Oval Office.

“He is unfit,” she said.

Guthrie said that Trump allies are looking for someone to run against Cheney in her state’s primary election next year.

“Bring it on,” Cheney said, adding that such a campaign would be between “somebody who is loyal to Donald Trump” and a person “loyal to the Constitution. I welcome that debate.”

Cheney said she will not leave the Republican Party and that her opposition to Trump does not mean she supports President Biden, a Democrat, or the “dangerous” policy proposals made by Biden since taking office in January.

Cheney called House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s recent visit with Trump at his Mar-A-Lago home “really stunning given what the former president did...He provoked an attack on the Capitol, an attack on democracy.”

Cheney, 54, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney, whom she said she speaks with every day. “I am immensely, immensely proud to be his daughter,” she said, adding that she believes her father is proud of her for the stand she has taken against Trump.

