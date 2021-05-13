‘It’s a way to get out of this’: Vaccination of teens ages 12-15 begins in Mass.

“The vaccines are proven to be effective,” he said. “It’s a way to get out of this.”

Andres Perez brought his 13-year-old daughter, Julia. He said she was the last member of the family to receive the vaccine and he hoped that “with caution” some sense of normal life could return after a harrowing pandemic.

Eager to take another step toward normal, parents and their children 12 to 15 years old showed up at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston to get the children coronavirus vaccinations on Thursday, a day after the shots were authorized by federal officials.

Julia Perez said she would feel safer after receiving the vaccine.

Advertisement

Getting the shot, she said, was “part of it all starting to end.”

Karolyn Maws brought her son, Charlie. As a public school teacher, she said, she has seen first hand the isolating impact of the pandemic on younger children.

“It’s hard to keep them apart,” she said. “It goes against their social nature.”

For his part, Charlie Maws said he hasn’t “really enjoyed this thing.” He said he has missed being able to see his grandparents and high-five his friends.

“I want to go back to normal,” he said.

Jayne Casella said she brought her daughter, Claire, because they “want to have a life again.”

Casella, who is diabetic, had been vaccinated earlier this year and said she was happy when the vaccine was authorized for children 12 to 15.

Claire Casella said she felt it was important for her to get vaccinated before going back to school.

After an approval by the US Food and Drug Administration early this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday endorsed the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in children as young as 12. The Pfizer vaccine was already authorized for those as young as 16. A study of more than 2,000 12- to 15-year-olds found the same dose that adults use is safe and strongly protective in the kids, too.

Advertisement

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still only authorized for people 18 and older.

Fifteen-year-old Brendan Corcoran was accompanied to the Hynes by his father, Sean.

Brendan Corcoran is the last of his family to receive the vaccine and said he was looking forward to going back to in-person school.

Remote learning was a challenge, he said, because “you don’t get to see people.”

“It’s just social media,” he said. “You can’t interact.” He said he looked forward to being able to go to the park and hang out with friends.

Jody Olympia brought her two sons — 14-year-old Luke and 12-year-old Keith — to get vaccinated after receiving an alert from the state’s pre-registration system that they were eligible.

She said it was important for her to get her sons shots both “for protection” and “to be a good citizen.”

Luke Olympia said he felt like he now had “an extra layer of shield” against the virus, and he wanted “every layer of shield we can get.”

Keith Olympia said it was “kind of frustrating” to have to wait for the vaccines to open up to adolescents but he understood the delay, noting “some people need it more than us.”

Both Luke and Keith Olympia said they were looking forward to being able to play hockey without a mask, and Jody Olympia said she was looking forward to being able to watch her sons play in person.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of hard to play hockey with a mask on,” Keith Olympia said.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report. Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.