Optimism grows on infrastructure deal

“We did talk specifics, and the president has asked us to come back and rework an offer so that he can then react to that and re-offer to us,” Capito told reporters after the meeting. “So we’re very encouraged. We feel very committed to the bipartisanship that we think that this infrastructure package should carry forward.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Republican of West Virginia, who is leading the GOP’s negotiations on infrastructure, described the White House meeting as “very productive” and a “more than courteous give-and-take.”

Republican lawmakers who met with President Biden and members of his administration at the White House on Thursday said they were optimistic a compromise could be reached on an infrastructure package, an upbeat assessment the president later echoed.

She added that Biden had asked for more details in their counterproposal and did not name any specific points of contention.

“The attitude that the president had in the Oval Office with us was very supportive, very much desirous of striking a deal,” Capito said.

After delivering remarks on vaccinations Thursday afternoon, Biden told reporters: “I am very optimistic that we can reach a reasonable agreement,” adding that he plans to talk to the senators again next week.

Another attendee, Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho, told reporters on Capitol Hill that Biden and the lawmakers have “got real negotiations underway.”

“I was cautiously optimistic. I leave this meeting with solid optimism,” Crapo said.

Others in the meeting included Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Republican Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, and Roger Wicker of Mississippi.

Washington Post

Pelosi decries Greene’s ‘verbal assault’ on Ocasio-Cortez

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “verbal assault” on Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was “so beyond the pale” that it should be investigated by the House Ethics Committee.

“This is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States and is a cause for trauma and fear among members,” Pelosi told reporters during her weekly news conference.

On Wednesday afternoon, Greene, a Georgia Republican, followed Ocasio-Cortez out of the House chamber, quickening her pace behind her and shouting accusations that the New York Democrat supports terrorists and was a “radial socialist” who didn’t “care about the American people.”

The controversial Greene has been needling Ocasio-Cortez since arriving in Washington, but until Thursday Ocasio-Cortez had refused to engage with her.

“I refuse to allow young women, people of color, people who are standing up for what they believe to see this kind of intimidation attempts by a person who supports white supremacists,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She also said that when she worked as a bartender, Greene was the kind of person she “threw out of bars all the time.”

Ocasio-Cortez “can’t call me a bully because I’m trying to talk with her about policy that will change our economy. … What she is a coward and a fraud and a fake,” Greene told reporters afterward.

Earlier, Greene escalated her attacks on Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter after verbally assaulting her in person in the Capitol on Wednesday night.

Greene called Ocasio-Cortez a “fraud and a hypocrite” for ignoring the Georgia Republican’s demand that they debate, Greene also again accused Ocasio-Cortez of supporting terrorists, falsely claiming she backs Hamas and antifa and lumping Black Lives Matter in with those groups.

Greene also referred to the “squad” of four liberal congresswomen of color as well as Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also a woman of color, as the “JihadSquad.”

Representative Adam Kinzinger, Republican of Illinois, who has been among the most outspoken about his worries for the future of his party, came to Ocasio-Cortez’s defense.

“While I may not agree with @AOC on issues, I’ve never seen her confront a colleague like this,” he tweeted. “The house was created to debate emotional issues professionally, and it seems some just want attention or cannot handle their emotions.”

Washington Post

Senate panel deadlocked on civil rights nominee

The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on President Biden’s nominee to lead the Justice Department’s civil rights division, a position expected to play a critical role in efforts to reform police practices and enforce voting rights laws.

The vote on Kristen Clarke, who has served as president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, tied 11-11 along party lines on Thursday morning. That means Majority Leader Chuck Schumer would need to bring a discharge position to the floor to pull the nomination out of committee for consideration by the full Senate.

Clarke is the second Justice Department nominee — and second woman of color — whose record was attacked by Republicans. Senate Republicans earlier refused to support the nomination of Vanita Gupta, who was eventually confirmed to be the department’s No. 3 leader.

Clarke previously ran the civil rights bureau at New York’s attorney general’s office and, if confirmed, would be the first woman to lead the civil rights division, which is responsible for enforcing federal laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex or disabilities and ensuring that voting laws don’t violate constitutional rights.

“She’s spent years working to advance civil rights of all Americans,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, as the committee met to vote on advancing her nomination to the full Senate. “She is thoughtful, she is dedicated and she will do so much when it comes to the issues of our time.”

Republicans, however, criticized Clarke’s past record on legal cases and comments in which she appeared to advocate for cutting funding for police departments. Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz denounced her as a “radical.” Democrats pushed back, saying Clarke’s comments were taken out of context.

“Ms. Clarke is a partisan culture warrior who’s openly advocated the defunding of the police,” said Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican. “I’m concerned that she will weaponize the tools of the civil rights division.”

Bloomberg News

Va. state senator loses bid to overturn censure

RICHMOND — A Republican state senator who bills herself as “Trump in heels” and lost the GOP nomination for governor this week had another defeat Thursday, when a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit she had filed attempting to overturn her censure by the state Senate.

A bipartisan majority of the Senate voted early this year to censure Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield, in part because she had praised those who stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 as “patriots.”

Chase, who this week placed third in a field of seven Republicans seeking the party’s gubernatorial nomination, received the formal rebuke for a pattern of “unacceptable conduct,” her fellow senators declared at the time.

Chase fought back with a lawsuit in US District Court in Richmond, contending that all of the remarks and actions in question are protected by her right to free speech and political expression. It requested that her censure be overturned and expunged.

In a written ruling Thursday, US District Judge Robert Payne said that the defendants were protected by “legislative immunity” and could not be sued. He granted a motion to dismiss filed by Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, who represented the defendants.

