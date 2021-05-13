The Grocery Stories: Transactional work relationships

But we are in 2021, still slogging through a pandemic. Many people with the ability to work from home yearn for their work chums, their work spouses.

The way high school had given us our pool of people with whom we swam the hallways and classrooms, so goes work. At least for many.

People mingle. Relationships form. Even if you plan on eating at your desk, a quick walk to the nearby deli or coffee shop with a colleague offers a little companionship. A little humanity in the workspace of brick and mortar. It’s our connective tissue.

I get it. Used to be me.

This was true in my other lives, like when I edited lawyers at an international law firm or when I was a high school literature and writing teacher.

For the past three years — landing in what has always been in my mind a “day job,” taken in desperation and with a fair amount of shame — I’ve worked as a grocery clerk.

In thinking about the “then and now” of my work life, here’s the key: My work is transactional. And so are my work relationships.

There are many things I could point to that differ from my previous work. But for a while, I have been reading a gaggle of stories about how working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic has unveiled another truth for many people: They miss the people with whom they have their own bantering language.

For many, these connections go deeper and become woven into the fabric of you — something that joining a club cannot equal when compared with the hues and textures of our day-to-day work communities. Pretending that need does not exist in our work lives is glib.

Sometimes, people need people. Just ask anyone who works in an aggressive industry of survival of the fittest.

I was blessed to find good people, good friends, at most of my jobs. Just a few faces that made the work of work more manageable.

The people with whom you go out for drinks and food after a long day or a long week. The work friend with whom you go to the movies. The ones with whom you share intimate details of your life, like who feels stuck in a relationship or job, who is setting a new Guinness record for celibacy, who dreams of a life in the theater, who has to see a specialist. The people you welcome into your home.

When life revolves around the cash register, all bets are off. True, we are meant to offer pleasantries or a wee bit of conversation with customers. We do fleeting moments. We simulate connection.

This transactional work is not insignificant — it puts food on the table. Grocery stores — like other retailers — have goods and services that are exchanged for money. Obvious.

Perhaps what is less palpable is the structure of our work.

Grocery workers are meant to be busy, to be doing something all the time.

Our availability creates work schedules. Sales determine how many staff work a shift. Often, we are all moving parts in a building, though not necessarily at the same time. In passing, we speak shorthand. And while we may stand near each other at registers, our conversation is directed at customers, not each other.

Many of our younger staff are in college or are recent graduates who do this work until something substantial comes along. Sharp, funny, and hard-working, several of the kids I have worked alongside have been my respite in what can feel like a job in the Theater of the Absurd. It wasn’t until they each moved on to jobs in their fields that I really felt their absence.

In them, I felt the future. I felt hope. Movement. Possibility.

Don’t misunderstand. There are many good people working at my store, and we get on well. As the staff transitions, we say, “Have a good shift.” We say, “Get home safe.” In many ways, though, we are strangers commuting on the same train. And when we reach our destination — the end of a shift — we want to bust out of the building and head home, a desire particularly heightened during the pandemic.

A day of transactions will do that to you. Customers are spending and we are spent.

While we may not know each other as fully as people working late into the night on deals or litigations at law firms, we grocers, we retailers, bear witness to the work, the situations, the stress. Maybe that is our bond. That we understand, at least in part, our collective experience.

And sometimes, if only for a moment, there is what feels to me as much of a bond as is possible in the middle of a busy store. I remember the couple who shared that they were getting married and having a baby. I remember the customer who said, “You feed us.” I remember one customer, a former Tibetan monk, who gave me a red safety cord bracelet blessed by the Dalai Lama.

And I remember the guy from several weeks ago. He stood several feet away looking at his cell phone. He approached my register saying, “The verdict is in. Guilty on all three counts.” And in that moment, I felt our mutual relief. Our larger connection as people.

I felt a friend.

Mary Ann D’Urso’s column appears regularly in the Globe. She can be reached at maryann.bostonglobe@gmail.com.

