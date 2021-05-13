Witnessing India: ‘That’s how it is when tragedy strikes elsewhere’

Seeing India in ashes as we in the United States start to emerge from our winter’s caves — it’s akin to the dissonance I experienced living in Spain during Sept. 11, 2001. It was the Festival of Salamanca. Though the Spaniards felt deeply for us Americans, the fiesta went on. That’s how it is when tragedy strikes elsewhere; why the Boston Marathon bombing hit our city in a singular way. Losing my maternal uncle in Delhi to COVID-19, just weeks after I got vaccinated — the juxtaposition is profound.

I feel simultaneously guilty for my safety and disconnected from those who feel securely removed. It’s the tension of the immigrant in high contrast, emphasizing the limbo of belonging to two places, two sets of cares, and a concrete awareness of our dependence, interconnectedness, and fragility.