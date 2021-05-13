fb-pixel Skip to main content

NHL playoffs: See the schedule for the Bruins’ first-round series vs. the Capitals

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated May 13, 2021, 1 hour ago
Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins will open their series with the Capitals at Washington on Saturday.
Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins will open their series with the Capitals at Washington on Saturday.

We knew the Bruins were opening their series with the Washington Capitals on Saturday. We now know the schedule for the rest of the series, with the teams playing every other night.

Game 1: Saturday at Washington, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

Game 2: Monday at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (NESN, NBCSN)

Game 3: Wednesday at Boston, 6:30 p.m. (NESN, NBCSN)

Game 4: Friday, May 21, at Boston, 6:30 p.m. (NESN, NBCSN)

Game 5: Sunday, May 23, at Washington TBD

Game 6: Tuesday, May 25, at Boston, TBD

Game 7: Thursday, May 27, at Washington TBD

