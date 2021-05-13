NHL playoffs: See the schedule for the Bruins’ first-round series vs. the Capitals

We knew the Bruins were opening their series with the Washington Capitals on Saturday. We now know the schedule for the rest of the series, with the teams playing every other night.
Game 1: Saturday at Washington, 7:15 p.m. (NBC)
Game 2: Monday at Washington, 7:30 p.m. (NESN, NBCSN)
Game 3: Wednesday at Boston, 6:30 p.m. (NESN, NBCSN)
Game 4: Friday, May 21, at Boston, 6:30 p.m. (NESN, NBCSN)
Game 5: Sunday, May 23, at Washington TBD
Game 6: Tuesday, May 25, at Boston, TBD
Game 7: Thursday, May 27, at Washington TBD
