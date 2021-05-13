Catholic Memorial’s Owen McGowan is the state’s Gatorade Football Player of the Year

As a result, McGowan becomes the first Catholic Memorial student-athlete to earn Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year honors since the award’s inception in 1985.

The Boston College-bound linebacker from Canton played nearly every snap on defense and stepped in at quarterback due to injuries, leading the top-ranked Knights to a 4-0 record and Catholic Conference title.

“Without Owen’s leadership and his athletic ability, [the Knights] would not have been undefeated,” said Al Fornaro, coach at Catholic Conference rival Xaverian. “He put the team ahead of himself, showing what a true leader is.”

McGowan mostly played fullback and tight end for CM during runs to the 2018 and 2019 Division 1 state finals. At 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, McGowan often moved under center in short-yardage situations, and the Knights moved to that formation consistently when sophomore quarterback JC Petrongolo suffered a season-ending injury in their first game this spring.

This season, McGowan recorded 45 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and forced a fumble on defense. On offense, he passed for 161 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for 222 yards and another two scores. The 2019 Catholic Conference MVP, he finishes his career with 362 tackles and 12 touchdowns.

McGowan now has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. He’s also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants awarded by Gatorade on an annual basis.



