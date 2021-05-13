Celtics’ final two games will serve as a playoff audition for bench players

Coach Brad Stevens has been waiting all year for bench players to emerge and make his rotations more obvious. But there has been a clear lack of consistency, and playing time in the playoffs remains up for grabs. The absence of Jaylen Brown, and Robert Williams’s lingering turf toe injury, will make the reserves even more important, so these next two games could serve as a last-minute audition.

The Celtics have been relegated to the NBA play-in tournament, mostly removing any urgency from their final two regular-season games. So they likely will get some rest for stars such as Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. But it will also be an important final evaluation period.

“We don’t need all of those guys to be playing [in the play-in game] next Tuesday,” Stevens said, “but we need one or two of them to be in there playing. And obviously Tatum and a couple of the guys are going to play big minutes [in the playoffs].

“So you’re looking for that. You’re looking for guys that will separate themselves just by doing their jobs hard and well and reliably on that end of the court, because that’s what we’re going to need.”

▪ Speaking of Brown, the Celtics announced Thursday that after undergoing successful surgery to repair a torn wrist ligament Wednesday, the forward is expected to resume basketball activities in about three months. That certainly would put him on track to be ready for the start of next season, which is great news for Boston.

▪ The Pacers and Hornets entered Thursday night tied for eighth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Celtics by 1½ games. Here’s hoping that Charlotte and the Celtics match up next week. If Gordon Hayward returns from his foot injury by then and rejoins Terry Rozier with a chance to help keep their former team out of the playoffs, it’d be some entertaining viewing. Also, LaMelo Ball is pretty fun.

▪ During his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub Thursday, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said there will be the need for some changes during the offseason. That’s obvious, and not really that different from any other offseason.

But Ainge said he did not anticipate reshuffling the top of the roster. And that makes sense. Tatum and Brown both had All-Star seasons, Kemba Walker was excellent during the second half after regaining strength in his left knee, and Robert Williams showed great promise as perhaps this team’s center of the future.

The biggest problem was that injuries and COVID-19 absences mostly kept these players from being on the court together. And it became clear that several of their replacements were not capable of filling important roles. The bench certainly needs to be fortified so that the absences of stars aren’t as glaring.

After shaking off his COVID-19 aftereffects, Evan Fournier showed that he could be a very capable sixth man. But he will be a free agent this summer. Aaron Nesmith’s sudden emergence over the past few weeks is at least promising.

▪ Tatum’s All-NBA candidacy remains an interesting subplot, both for his bank account and the Celtics’ future. If Tatum makes at least third-team All-NBA, it would trigger an escalator clause in his five-year extension worth about $32 million more over the course of the deal.

The Celtics will be a taxpaying team for the foreseeable future, so that extra salary will compound in the books and could affect roster flexibility a bit moving forward.

Tatum’s numbers certainly scream All-NBA. He was a third-team choice last year and has improved in most notable metrics, averaging career highs of 26.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field, up a tick from 45 percent last year.

But voters will likely factor in the Celtics’ wobbly season. They need to win their last two games just to finish above .500, and they are headed to the play-in tournament.

Tatum is eligible as both a guard and a forward, which should get him on a few more ballots than he would have if he had been slotted in just one position.

But 76ers star Joel Embiid is eligible at forward, too, meaning voters could put MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic at center and Embiid at forward on the first team, which would essentially add a center to the third team who otherwise would not have been selected, costing Tatum a spot.

There are 15 slots in all. These players figure to be locks: Embiid, Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and Rudy Gobert. That will leave six openings, with deserving players such as Julius Randle, Chris Paul, Paul George, Jimmy Butler, James Harden, Bam Adebayo, Zion Williamson, Bradley Beal, all sure to get strong consideration.

If Tatum makes the team, his powerful April — in which he scored 53 points against the Timberwolves and 60 against the Spurs — will be a big reason.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.