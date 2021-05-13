Different style, but similar result for Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ lacrosse against rival Concord-Carlisle

“Last game, we came out with the win but we didn’t really play how we wanted to,” said L-S goalie Nolan O’Brien, referring to Tuesday’s 12-11 overtime win at C-C.

The top-ranked Warriors, who have won four of the last five D1 state titles, got out to an early four-goal lead and hardly gave visiting C-C an inch to work with as they battled their way to a physical 8-4 victory.

If Tuesday’s meeting between Dual County League rivals Lincoln-Sudbury and Concord-Carlisle showcased the lightning-strike ability of L-S, then Thursday’s rematch featured the thunder.

“As a defense, a shootout is definitely not something you want to be a part of, so we took that personally. The state probably looked at that game and said, ‘L-S is beatable.’ So we came into Wednesday’s practice with the mind-set that we had to clean some things up and I think we did today.”

O’Brien (11 saves) made four vital saves in the opening minutes and the Warriors offense capitalized on a couple of early penalties with Andrew Toland (3 goals, assist), Van Tanguay (2 goals, assist), and Zach Luchinni (2 goals) notching early tallies.

Advertisement

Ben O’Rourke got C-C on the board early in the second, but the Patriots trailed 6-1 at halftime after Tanguay scored with 10 seconds remaining in the half.

L-S (3-0) received a stalwart defensive effort from poles Jack Malone, Will Ohler, Brian Barringer, and Matt Dooley, and controlled the midfield with an aggressive ride and efficient clear.

“In football terms, we did a lot of facets well and our special teams were awesome today,” L-S coach Brian Vona said. “Clearing and riding, we did a great job, and I think that was the difference.”

Concord-Carlisle (1-2) rallied for three consecutive goals in the third quarter and trailed, 6-4, heading into the fourth.

Advertisement

But thanks in part to a solid effort from junior Luke Trant at the faceoff X, the Warriors controlled possession down the stretch and put the game away with goals from Toland and Luchinni.

After defeating his good friend Tom Dalicandro and C-C, Vona expressed gratitude for the ability to return to play following the pandemic.

“C-C is such a great program and they’re going to go far in Division 2,” Vona said. “After the first game, all these kids couldn’t believe we couldn’t shake hands. I’m proud to be a part of these games with good teams, and good programs, and good people, where kids care enough about each other to want to shake hands. That’s not always the norm.”

Bishop Feehan 20, Cardinal Spellman 5 — Connor Davine, Eagan Coia, and Miles Hannah each recorded three goals for the host Shamrocks (2-1) in the Catholic Central win.

Dracut 14, Haverhill 4 — Josh Gagnon led the Middies (3-1) with four goals and Asher Talbot added two in the Merrimack Valley Conference road victory.

Masconomet 11, Danvers 3 — Andrew Aylwin carried the Chieftains (2-0) to the Northeastern Conference win with two goals and four assists. Trent Bunker and Keo Kiriakos followed with three goals apiece. Max Rosenbaum recorded 14 saves.

Natick 10, Wellesley 9 — Colby LeBlanc led the No. 20 Redhawks (3-0) over the No. 10 Raiders with five goals and two assists, and Will Genaske added three goals, including the winner with 1:50 left in overtime of the Bay State Conference showdown. James Carr made 16 saves for Natick.

Advertisement

North Andover 11, Billerica 8 — The No. 18 Scarlet Knights (2-0) were led by senior captain Steven Ferullo (two goals, four assists), senior Grant Willoe (three goals, three assists), and senior Jared Hiller (two goals, two assists) in the Merrimack Valley Conference road win. Senior goalie John Drew was key in the third quarter and totaled 11 saves.

Plymouth South 10, Quincy 1 — Matt Smith (two goals, two assists) and Jake Smith (three goals) paced the Panthers in the Patriot League win.

St. John’s Prep 13, Xaverian 4 — The Eagles (3-0) opened the Catholic Conference matchup with five consecutive goals and rolled past the Hawks (0-3). Michael Kelly and Jimmy Ayers led St. John’s Prep with three goals and one assist each as eight different Eagles found the back of the net.

Triton 15, Lynnfield 3 — Senior James Tatro (five goals, three assists), junior Jared Leonard (four goals, two assists), sophomore Thomas Cahill (two goals, two assists), and senior CJ Howland (three goals, one assist) led the Vikings (2-1) in the Cape Ann League matchup. Senior goalie Jared Graf had nine saves.

Weston 19, Cambridge 1 — Senior attack Colin Delduchetto recorded four goals and two assists for the Wildcats (2-1) in the Dual County League.

Girls’ lacrosse

Barnstable 17, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Heather Hanson found the back of the net four times for the Red Hawks (3-1) in the Cape & Islands win. Molly Hudson, Chloe Egan, and CeCe Brisboi all notched their first varsity goals.

Advertisement

Chelmsford 18, Central Catholic 10 — Senior Sofia D’Agostino collected five goals and three assists as the No. 6 Lions (4-0) pulled away in the second half for the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Leah Green added four goals, and Sarah Lachance and Kate Krueger had three each. Nicolette Licard and Lily Angluin had three goals apiece for Central.

Needham 15, Brookline 4 — Senior Grace Kelley (four goals, three assists) and junior Kristina Cisano (four goals) led the attack for the visiting Rockets (3-0) in the Bay State win.

Norwell 10, Scituate 5 — Allie Connerty had four goals and three assists, Mika Johnson and Reese Stoddard added two goals each, and Isabel Pithie made seven saves as the Clippers pulled away from the Sailors.

Quincy 15, Plymouth South 13 — Senior captain Alyssa Ryan recorded three goals and an assist for the Raiders (3-1) in a Patriot League showdown.

Baseball

Amesbury 5, North Reading 3 — Senior Jeremy Lopez fired a one-hitter and Jacob Harring added two hits and scored a run for host Amesbury (3-1) in the Cape Ann win.

Andover 7, Central Catholic 6 — Terry Morrissey capped a 5-run seventh inning with a bases-loaded walkoff single as the host Warriors (2-2) handed the No. 5 Raiders (3-1) their first loss of the season in the Merrimack Valley matchup.

Arlington Catholic 12, Matignon 1 — Junior Chris Klein pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts for the Cougars (2-2), and also had three RBIs.

BC High 4, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — After throwing six no-hit innings in his first start last Thursday, senior lefthander Shea Sprague allowed just one hit in six innings and struck out nine batters for the No. 8 Eagles (2-1) in the Catholic Conference home win. BC High plated two runs in the first inning and two more in the second. Damian Brown, Tim Wagner, Andrew Manning, and Will Roche had RBIs and senior DH Bradley Blazenberg was 3 for 3.

Advertisement

Braintree 12, Newton North 2 — Senior Chase Cahill fired a complete game with nine strikeouts and added three RBI for the 10th-ranked Wamps (4-1) in the Bay State Conference victory.

Brighton 12, Madison Park 0 — Eighth-grader Drew Schlehuder recorded three hits and drove in five runs to power the offense, and junior Wesley Zapara fired four no-hit innings for the visiting Tigers (3-0) in the Boston City League win.

Canton 12, Taunton 8 — Steven Burbank went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and earned the win on the mound, allowing one earned run in four innings for the 16th-ranked Bulldogs (4-0) in the Hockomock League.

Catholic Memorial 7, Malden Catholic 1 — Junior Drew Delucia tossed a complete game, allowing one run on two hits while striking out nine to earn the Catholic Conference road win. Chris Bear added two hits and two runs, and Joseph Borelli stole five bases for the 13th-ranked Knights (2-2).

Franklin 10, North Attleborough 0 — Junior Jacob Jette had eight strikeouts and three walks for the No. 6 Panthers (4-0), and carried a no-hitter against No. 17 North Attleboro (2-2) into the fifth inning. Sophomore Ben Jarosz and junior Jack Marino each had two RBIs and a run scored.

Latin Academy 11, New Mission 5 — Senior James Dillon went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for the Dragons (4-0) in the Boston City League. Senior Sam Draisen had two doubles.

Medfield 4, Norwood 0 — Junior righthander Thomas Shurtleff tossed a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts for the No. 11 Warriors (4-1), who prevailed in the Tri-Valley League home matchup. Senior Dennis Folan was 2 for 3 with a double and a two-run home run.

North Andover 6, Lawrence 4 — Northeastern commit Ryan Griffin allowed one unearned run and struck out 10 batters across six innings to earn the win for the top-ranked Knights (2-0) on the road in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Pentucket 3, Manchester Essex 1 — Junior Ethan Hunt fired a complete game with seven strikeouts for Pentucket (2-2) to capture the Cape Ann League road win.

Plymouth South 6, Hanover 4 — Senior Hunter Dean struck out 13 batters in seven innings and went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead the Panthers (4-0) in the Patriot League road win.

Xaverian 4, St. John’s Prep 2 — The seventh-ranked Hawks (3-0) plated the go-ahead run, and an insurance run, in the top of the seventh when a two-out fly ball was dropped for a four-base error in the the Catholic Conference win at Prep. Junior catcher Matt Brinker rapped a two-out single to plate the tying run. He scored, for a 3-2 lead, on a fly hit by senior Ryan Douglas.

Softball

Andover 2, Central Catholic 0 — Junior Molly Duval launched a two-run homer in the first inning to power the Golden Warriors (2-1) past No. 15 Central Catholic (1-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Chelmsford 22, Dracut 15 — Adrianna Capozzi was 4 for 5 with four RBIs, and Meg Goode (2 for 5) knocked in four runs and scored four to power the Lions to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

King Philip 18, Oliver Ames 1 — Sophomore Libby Walsh hit a home run and had four RBIs for the No. 18 Warriors (4-0), who cruised to the Hockomock League win on the road. Sophomore Sarah Cullen went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and freshman Maddie Paschke was 3 for 3 with two runs scored.

North Andover 15, Lawrence 1 — Bridget Bernard (three RBIs), Julianna Roche (two RBIs), and Maeve Gaffny (two RBIs) powered the Scarlet Knights (1-1) on the road in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Norton 18, Millis 3 — Sophomore Sandy Fairbairn hit for the cycle for the fifth-ranked Lancers (5-0). Sophomore pitcher Bella Vittorini scattered three hits and struck out six.

Norwood 9, Medfield 1 — Sophomore Athena Alexopoulos (3 for 4, 2 RBI) homered for the second consecutive game to lead the visiting Mustangs (3-1) in the Tri-Valley League win.

St. Mary’s 14, Masconomet 2 — Alyssa Grossi (3 for 3, 4 RBIs) and Angelina Catino (2 for 3) paced the host Spartans (3-1) in the nonleague win.

Tewksbury 6, Haverhill 0 — Sam Ryan tossed a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts to lead the host Redmen in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Westwood 10, Ashland 8 — Senior captain Amy Lambert belted a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to lead the Wolverines (1-3) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Cross-country

Revere’s Victor Pelatere had the best time in the Greater Boston League Championship at Torbert Macdonald State Park in Medford. After falling to Revere in the last championship, Somerville received top finishes from senior AJ Feldman (third place), sophomore Samuel Buckley (fourth place), freshman Atticus Kaye (fifth place), freshman Atticus Borggaard (sixth place) and junior Evan Zraket in 11th place.

“This was a really resounding victory for the kids. It was so uplifting, the kids really wanted to make a difference,” Somerville coach Sean Fitzgerald said. “They trained under the toughest of circumstances.”

In the girls’ race, Medford junior Anna Casey, the 2019 fall champion, made it “back-to-back” with her victory on her home course.

Girls’ tennis

Andover 5, Central Catholic 0 — The Golden Warriors (3-0) were led by Isabel Zhou in first singles (6-0, 6-1), Jennie Wang in second singles (6-2, 6-4), and Rachel Chen in third singles (6-0, 6-1) in the Merrimack Valley match. Eva McKone and Carol Yu won in first doubles (6-2, 6-2), and in second doubles, Sona and Sonika Chaudhary won, 6-1, 6-0.

Melrose 4, Watertown 1 — Junior captain Eva Kelleher rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the second set and then 5-3 in the third to finish off a 1-6, 6-4, and 7-5 victory, the lone point for Watertown in the Middlesex League match.

Winchester 5, Belmont 0 — Kaitlin Tan (6-0, 6-1), Caroline Fredey (6-0, 6-0), and Claire Lupien (6-0, 6-1) dropped just two total sets in singles as host Winchester (4-0) waltzed to the Middlesex win.

Boys’ tennis

Plymouth South 3, Hanover 2 — Colby Consolati won in straight sets at third singles for the Panthers (3-1) in the Patriot Fisher win.

Girls’ track

Blue Hills 100, South Shore Voc-Tech 21 — Freshman Rose Ferguson earned 16.25 points for the Warriors with wins in the 400 meters, triple jump, high jump, and in the 4x400 relay. Freshman Hazyl Almeida picked up 11 points with a win in the 100 meters and second-place finishes in the long and triple jump. Sophomore Dyana Jones got 10 points with wins in the javelin and shot put.

Masconomet 70.5, Beverly 65.5 — Senior Sarah Aylwin won the long jump and 100-meter hurdles for the Chieftains (1-0) in the Northeastern Conference meet. Junior Cecily Paglierani won the 400 meters and placed second in the long jump.

Boys’ volleyball

Billerica 3, Methuen 1 — Ankeet Patel recorded 18 kills and Tej Patel delivered 32 assists for the Indians in the 16-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-21 Merrimack Valley Conference win.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, BC High 1 — Senior Conor McCabe had 21 kills, 4 blocks, and 3 digs for the Pioneers (3-1) in the Western Alliance win. Senior Spencer Sweeney had 18 kills, 3 blocks, and 3 aces.