EMass baseball: Canton’s Andrew Middleton headlines Players of the Week

Chris Alden, Wakefield — The senior righthander struck out 12 in a season-opening 3-0 Middlesex League win against Watertown. Then he tossed 5⅓ scoreless innings in his second start, an 8-0 win over Wilmington.
Hunter Dean, Plymouth South — In Patriot League wins over Pembroke and Scituate, the 6-foot-6-inch senior slugger went 4 for 6 and drove in six runs for the Panthers (3-0).
Nick Freni, Hamilton-Wenham — The junior catcher recorded five hits, including two home runs, and collected seven RBIs across Cape Ann League wins over Manchester Essex and Ipswich.
Andrew Middleton, Canton — The lefthander has been nearly unhittable to begin his junior season. In his first varsity start, Middleton threw a perfect game with 16 strikeouts against Attleboro last Thursday before delivering a one-hitter with another 16 Ks in Tuesday’s win over Stoughton.
Charlie Walker, Milton — The Northeastern commit shut out Weymouth in the season opener last Thursday and then allowed no earned runs across six innings in Wednesday’s pivotal 6-4 Bay State Conference win over Braintree to improve to 2-0.