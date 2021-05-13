EMass baseball: Canton’s Andrew Middleton headlines Players of the Week

Chris Alden, Wakefield — The senior righthander struck out 12 in a season-opening 3-0 Middlesex League win against Watertown. Then he tossed 5⅓ scoreless innings in his second start, an 8-0 win over Wilmington.

Hunter Dean, Plymouth South — In Patriot League wins over Pembroke and Scituate, the 6-foot-6-inch senior slugger went 4 for 6 and drove in six runs for the Panthers (3-0).

Nick Freni, Hamilton-Wenham — The junior catcher recorded five hits, including two home runs, and collected seven RBIs across Cape Ann League wins over Manchester Essex and Ipswich.