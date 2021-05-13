Game 39: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will look to avoid a sweep and snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Oakland Athletics at Fenway tonight.

They still hold a slight lead in the AL East at 22-16, although they are tied in the loss column with the Yankees and Blue Jays, and trail the A’s for best record in the American League. Here are the standings.

The Sox have struggled offensively, scoring just four runs in their three-game skid. It may get even more difficult when they face Sean Manaea tonight. The Oakland lefty no-hit the Sox in 2018, and took another no-no into the eighth inning in his last start.