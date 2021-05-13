Game 39: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will look to avoid a sweep and snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Oakland Athletics at Fenway tonight.
They still hold a slight lead in the AL East at 22-16, although they are tied in the loss column with the Yankees and Blue Jays, and trail the A’s for best record in the American League. Here are the standings.
The Sox have struggled offensively, scoring just four runs in their three-game skid. It may get even more difficult when they face Sean Manaea tonight. The Oakland lefty no-hit the Sox in 2018, and took another no-no into the eighth inning in his last start.
Garrett Richards gets the start for the Sox.
Lineups
ATHLETICS (23-15): TBA
Pitching: LHP Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.07 ERA)
RED SOX (22-16): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Richards (2-2, 4.54 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Athletics vs. Richards: Andrus 12-47, Canha 1-10, Chapman 0-3, Kemp 1-4, Laureano 0-3, Lowrie 6-22, Machín 1-3, Moreland 8-27, Murphy 1-3, Olson 3-8, Piscotty 0-6
Red Sox vs. Manaea: Bogaerts 4-9, Devers 2-8, Gonzalez 3-18, Martinez 1-9, Renfroe 0-2, Vázquez 2-4
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have scored eight runs total in their last four games after scoring 45 runs in their previous five.
Notes: Richards is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA in his last three starts. He is 3-4 with a 4.29 ERA in 18 games (14 starts) vs. Oakland … On Wednesday, the Sox went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers each left five men on base. Devers has seven extra base hits in 10 games this month (.541 slugging percentage, six doubles, two home runs) … Even with his no-hitter, Manaea is 3-2 with a 6.84 ERA in five starts against the Red Sox. The A’s are an MLB-best 16-4 in games decided by three runs or fewer.
