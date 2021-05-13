Now in his final season, coaching at Bridgewater-Raynham was ‘a dream come true’ for John Kearney

After 22 seasons, including a state championship and two Super 8 appearances, Kearney knew a promising roster when he saw it, and he saw a pitching staff returning intact.

His Bridgewater-Raynham baseball team was coming off back-to-back sub-.500 seasons, but Kearney felt the 2020 season would be rewarding.

John Kearney did not want to go out with a whimper.

“We felt really confident we were going to have a good year,” he said. “I wanted that to be my last year.”

But as poet Robert Burns once astutely noted, even the best-laid (schemes) plans can be for naught. When the 2020 season evaporated amid a global pandemic, Kearney informed athletic director Dan Buron that he was coming back for one more go-round.

“I didn’t want to go out with COVID getting the better of me,” Kearney said.

It helped that he saw equal promise in his 2021 squad, even if the only player with varsity experience is junior shortstop Austin Hartsell, a Boston College commit.

“I’m glad I did [come back] because this is a great group,” Kearney said. “They’re a really athletic group. They’re young, but they’re great kids and they have a lot of potential.”

Off to a 3-1 start, the Trojans have an outside shot at getting Kearney his 300th career win. Wednesday’s 9-4 victory over Durfee was No. 290, with seven regular season games and up to two Southeast Conference playoff games, followed by the MIAA Tournament.

But Kearney is not focused on 300. He still seems a little incredulous that he ever got the B-R job. After playing center field for UMass, he returned to his alma mater, Cardinal Spellman, to teach. With the legendary Pete Ambrose firmly entrenched as the baseball coach, Kearney decided to start the school’s track program.

After a decade at Spellman, he moved on to B-R, where he taught social studies for 20 years and physical education for another 10 before retiring. After coaching the Trojans boys’ track team for nearly a decade, the baseball job opened up and he pounced.

“At Spellman I always wanted to coach baseball, but there was no chance,” he said. “I came to B-R and, for a while, it was the same thing . . . I was hoping I would get that chance someday and I was lucky enough to get the chance to do it.”

John Kearney went over the signs with his Bridgewater-Raynham baseball team before Wednesday's game at Durfee before earning his 290th career win. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

In 1998, he became the third baseball coach in school history, following John “Hank” Pearson and Stan Holmes.

Kearney reached his first Division 1 EMass championship game in 2003, losing 2-1 to Malden Catholic in the ninth inning, and the Trojans played in the Super 8 in 2014 and 2015, but nothing compared to his 2013 Division 1 state championship, a victory over Nashoba.

“That was absolutely incredible,” he said. “That was the best. It was a dream come true. To achieve that you need good players and talent, but you need some luck, too.”

In 2018, he saw one of his former players, Mike Connolly, reach Triple-A in the San Francisco Giants organization — the same organization in which assistant coach/B-R alum Glenn Tufts, a former first-round MLB draft pick — worked as a scout for years.

“It’s been a great run with a lot of really good athletes and some great assi s tant coaches,” Kearney said. “I couldn’t have asked for more. It’s been a dream come true.”

In his final season, Kearney is also leading his team into a new league. While the Southeast Conference formed almost two years ago, this will be the first spring season for the five-team league that includes B-R, Brockton, Durfee, New Bedford and Dartmouth.

Durfee won the final Big 3 crown in 2019 and opened the 2021 season by beating New Bedford, which might be the most experienced team in the league thanks to senior Franyk Jaime and juniors CJ Dunston and Ian DaCosta, who were already among coach John Seed’s regulars during the 2019 season.

Seed is entering his 30th season, while the Hilltoppers will be led by first-year coach Mike Morgan, a 1990 Durfee graduate who once finished third in the nation in batting while playing for Boston College. After two years in the Detroit Tigers minor league system, he returned to the Eagles as an assistant coach for three seasons.

After a stretch as a sports agent, he started the Mass Hurricanes travel program, which now sports 11 teams. When former Durfee coach Dave Ulmschneider left for Case, Morgan was hired before the canceled 2020 season, which led to an inauspicious start.

“I never had a chance to meet the kids and get to know the kids,” Morgan said. “I had a few we would interact and they knew my number and we communicated, but it was different. Thankfully, Brad [Bustin] our AD was great about out-of-season coaching, which they allowed, which was great. Without that I really would have been starting the season blind.”

With only one senior position player, first baseman Matt Silvia, Morgan’s squad is young. Against B-R, he started four sophomores and one freshman.

“We’re going to take a little bit to learn and grow, but I’m encouraged,” Morgan said. “I think the future will be good, no question.”

Brockton, meanwhile, will follow the lead of senior pitcher Chris Carbonara, who went 4-3 as a sophomore with a 1.65 ERA and opened the 2021 campaign with 10 strikeouts in five innings against Quincy.

“I think the league is going to be very competitive,” said Dartmouth coach Mike Frates, who returns only two players with varsity experience. “I don’t think there’s one team that’s head and shoulders above everyone else. I think everyone is pretty solid and you have to show up to play every day.”

Extra bases

▪ Milton is off to a 4-0 start in the Bay State Conference after defeating No. 10 Braintree, 6-4, Wednesday. The seventh-ranked Wildcats are led by a pair of Division 1 arms in juniors Charlie Walker (Northeastern) and Brian Foley (UMass Lowell), who each got their feet wet at the varsity level with a few starts as freshmen in 2019.

Walker threw a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in the season-opening win at Weymouth and then followed up that performance with six scoreless innings against Braintree. Foley complemented his co-ace by allowing just four baserunners in six shutout innings in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wellesley.

“The pitching has done really well for us so far,” said Milton coach Brendan Morrissey, a 2007 alumnus. “They’ve matured both as young men and physically. They’ve added some good weight and their work ethic is what stands out. Both of them work hard year round and they’ve been great leaders for us.”

Milton has just two seniors — center fielder Colin Hoey and first basemen Graham O’Donnell — in the starting lineup but Morrissey said his youthful team has set high goals this season. In the always-tough Bay State Conference, the Wildcats will have to navigate through a pair of matchups against Walpole and a rematch at Braintree next Friday to stay atop the Herget Division.

“The number one thing is to get better every day,” Morrissey said. “Every day we show up to the yard together and the key with us is our culture. We keep pulling in the same direction and we have a deep club and they’re all buying in and playing for each other.”

Games to Watch

Saturday, No. 2 Austin Prep at No. 9 St. Mary’s, 12 p.m. — The top two teams in the Catholic Central League square off at Fraser Field in Lynn for the first of two crucial meetings this season.

Monday, No. 15 Walpole at No. 7 Milton, 3:45 p.m. — A pair of Bay State Conference squads known for their pitching and defense meet for the first of two meetings.

Monday, No. 3 St. John’s Prep at No. 8 BC High, 4 p.m. — The Catholic Conference rivals will battle in a potential stellar pitching matchup between Prep ace Sam Belliveau and BC High lefty Shea Sprague.

Tuesday, No. 13 Catholic Memorial at No. 2 Austin Prep, 4 p.m. — The second-ranked Cougars face a challenging nonconference test when they welcome the Knights to Reading.

Thursday, No. 1 North Andover at No. 4 Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m. — A top-five matchup pits the Knights’ stellar pitching staff against the Raiders’ high-powered offense for early Merrimack Valley Conference supremacy.

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this story.