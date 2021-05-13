Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura aiming to elevate his game, zone delivery

Sawamura heeded Cora’s words, intimating Thursday afternoon the importance of pounding the top of the zone with his fastball, and getting the fastball above the hitters’ swing paths. It’s part of the adjustment Sawamura said he’s learned to make since arriving from Japan.

“Fastball is down in the zone,” manager Alex Cora said afterward. “That’s something that we have talked about.”

The Red Sox have stressed the importance of pitching up in the zone to Hirokazu Sawamura. In his one-inning appearance in a 6-2 win against the Orioles May 7, Sawamura yielded his fourth homer of the year.

“The hitters here, I think they’re good at scooping the low strike, the low fastball,” Sawamura said before the Sox’ series finale vs. the A’s at Fenway Park. “That’s the pitch I’ve given the home run off. They have long reach.”

Advertisement

Sawamura made an adjustment in Tuesday’s outing, striking out four A’s hitters over two innings of no-hit work.

Sawamura could give the Red Sox’ struggling bullpen a big boost in high-leverage situations, provided he can can build on Tuesday’s outing during which he worked a season-high two innings, recording a career-high four strikeouts.

“If I’m asked to pitch in high-leverage situations or tough situations, as a pitcher that’s an honor,” Sawamura said. “I’m really honored to be able to pitch in those situations and I can make that sort of my motivation to go out there if [Cora] gives me the ball in a tough situation.”

Hernández, Arroyo close

Kiké Hernández (right hamstring strain) likely will go on a rehab assignment Saturday or Sunday, per Cora. Christian Arroyo (left hand contusion) hit for the first time Thursday.

“It seems like both of them are trending in the right direction” Cora said. Especially Enrique. And that’s good news for us.”

Hernández will DH on Saturday then play center on Sunday. The team will make a decision on what to do with Arroyo based on how he feels coming out of batting practice.

Advertisement

“We just have to wait and see,” Cora said. “But it seems like he’s feeling a lot better. The fact that he’s going to hit outside is a positive for us.”

Casas busts out

Triston Casas had himself an evening at the plate for the Double A Portland Sea Dogs Wednesday in a 14-3 demolition of the host Hartford Yard Goats. The Red Sox top prospect and No. 1 pick (26th overall) in the 2018 MLB amateur draft went 4 for 6 with two homers, one double and six RBIs. Casas also scored three times.

“He’s a good hitter,” Cora said of Casas. “He hasn’t played much baseball since he signed, but it’s good to see him putting good swings [on the ball]. He knows the game. He knows his swing. He knows what to do with his swing.

“And here’s a guy whose future is bright the way we see it. He’s a very important piece of this organization.”

Sea Dogs to fill ‘em up

The Portland Sea Dogs announced they will go back to full capacity at Hadlock Field beginning in June. This falls in compliance with Maine’s updated COVID-19 protocol guidance for outdoor facilities.

Maine’s governor, Janet Mills, announced recently 70 percent of the state’s population age 18 and older received at least their first COVID-19 vaccination.

Masks won’t be required when fans are outside watching the game, but facial coverings will be mandated upon entry into the stadium. Masks also need to be worn when fans walk in public areas through the concourse or while in the bathroom.

Advertisement

“We have carefully followed the expert guidance of the state throughout the entire pandemic and feel confident with today’s announcement that we will be able to safely host fans in our traditional seating arrangement,” said Geoff Iacuessa, the Sea Dogs president and general manager.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.