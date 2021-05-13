Why doesn’t Boston have its own WNBA franchise?

In fact, no signs can be detected that Boston is anywhere close to landing a WNBA team, and that’s even with the league expected to entertain expansion prospects next year and women’s sports hitting what’s perceived to be a growth spurt.

Count it also as the 25th consecutive year that supposedly sports-crazy Boston is without its own WNBA franchise.

Experts cite a couple of chief reasons: The WNBA’s Connecticut Sun are too close at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville (about 100 miles from Boston), and TD Garden is too big a venue and there is no suitable arena nearby.

Combine that with the lack of a sustained elite women’s college basketball program that could help breed a loyal fan base.

The WNBA hasn’t even been given a chance to show whether it would fail in Boston.

“That’s a question that’s yet to be answered in the affirmative at this point,” said Warren Zola, executive director of the Boston College Chief Executives Club, a program of the Carroll School of Management. “One would hope that the Boston market could support a professional women’s team, and basketball probably has as much chance of success as any other sport.”

The WNBA is backed by the NBA. And while some of the 12 franchises are privately owned, there’s little doubt the NBA is invested in the notion that what’s good for the WNBA is also good for the NBA.

That puts the Celtics ownership group, which has been in place since 2002, at the top of the list for most logical owners of a Boston WNBA franchise.

But in a statement, the Celtics threw cold water on that logic: “We remain greatly supportive of our friends and colleagues in the WNBA. We enjoy a close relationship with the Connecticut Sun, who do an excellent job providing a rich experience for fans of the women’s game in New England. We are not considering hosting a WNBA team at this time, as we remain intently focused on bringing championships to Celtics fans.”

Acquiring a WNBA franchise is among the options the Fenway Sports Group is exploring as part of its growth strategy, a source familiar with their thinking has said, but that’s not at all an endorsement of a Boston team.

“FSG has been making noise about owning teams, but they seem to be after the high-margin opportunities,” said Zola. “There’s no obvious benefactor or investor I can see. The only other way to do a WNBA franchise here would be if the league itself decides to dedicate investment into the league.”

While the WNBA Finals and the women’s NCAA Tournament saw growth in viewership from 2019 numbers, the average household rating in Boston, per ESPN, for both the Final Four and the WNBA Finals was 0.3, a very small showing

Where a Boston team would play is a key component to the city’s candidacy, and there’s no perfect answer.

With capacity at 19,000-plus for Celtics games, TD Garden would be too cavernous; average attendance for a WNBA game is less than 7,000. The Los Angeles Sparks lead the WNBA in attendance, averaging more than 10,000 per game over the last three seasons in the Staples Center; the upper deck is closed off, keeping capacity around 13,000.

If TD Garden’s capacity were reduced for the WNBA, the other main concern would be availability.

The short answer is, it’s available.

Even though the early-summer start to the WNBA season could bump against the NBA and NHL postseason schedules, a TD Garden spokesperson said that any scheduling conflicts are surmountable, and that the facility “is open to discussions.”

Playing in a smaller arena — such as Conte Forum at Boston College or Boston University’s Agganis Arena — presents its own set of issues, with the schools having to weigh a lease agreement against the negative impact on student availability of their facility.

An owner could always construct a new arena, but for a host of Boston-only real estate reasons, the chances of that ever happening are remote.

Finding a spot in, say, the Route 128 belt would be relatively easier, but without mass transit and strong data to suggest WNBA fans would flock to it, that option seems a stretch. So does locating a franchise in either of Massachusetts’s next-biggest cities, Worcester and Springfield, each of which is significantly closer than Boston to Mohegan Sun.

Luke Bonner, a former professional basketball player who now heads PWRFWD, an e-commerce platform that connects fans to athletes through apparel and other goods, does not buy Boston’s near-apathy for college sports as an excuse.

“I don’t know how relevant that is,” he said. “There are some WNBA markets that don’t have that, and you also see success in a market where there’s no NBA team, like Las Vegas and Seattle.

“Everyone’s looking at not just the WNBA but women’s sports at large right now as a high-growth industry. It’s not just for social good or charity, it’s good business to be in women’s sports right now.”

The US women’s basketball and soccer teams are expected to again grab the spotlight and likely the gold in this summer’s Olympics, and the WNBA appears rejuvenated with new sponsorship and media-rights deals.

Without citing specific markets where it could expand, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told reporters last month that the league will likely start the expansion conversation in earnest in 2022.

“If we have a very successful season this year, this time next year we can certainly start talking about what expansion would look like, how many, and the time frame over which that would occur,” she said.

Right now, the thought that those talks will generate a spark of interest from anyone around Boston is hard to imagine.

Chad Finn of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.